Miami Holds Number One Spot on Orkin's Third Annual Top Termite Cities List

With people spending more time at home in 2020, termites and termite damage were likely observed more frequently than in previous years. Parallel to this, 2020 held a record-breaking number of storms and hurricanes offering what termites need most in life – moisture.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments from February 1, 2020 – January 31, 2021. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

1. Miami 26. Knoxville (+1) 2. Los Angeles 27. Charleston, VA (+1) 3. Tampa 28. Kansas City (+4) 4. Washington, DC (+2) 29. Savannah (+1) 5. Atlanta 30. Columbia, SC (+8) 6. West Palm Beach (+1) 31. Richmond, VA 7. New York (-3) 32. Fort Myers, FL (-11) 8. New Orleans (+1) 33. St. Louis (+4) 9. Orlando (+1) 34. Mobile, AL (-11) 10. Dallas (+2) 35. Oklahoma City (-1) 11. San Francisco (-3) 36. Jacksonville (+7) 12. San Diego (-1) 37. Lafayette, LA (+4) 13. Raleigh 38. Tulsa (-3) 14. Houston (+1) 39. Honolulu (-6) 15. Baltimore (+1) 40. Waco (new to list) 16. Phoenix (-2) 41. San Antonio (-2) 17. Philadelphia (+2) 42. Boston (-6) 18. Charlotte 43. Chattanooga (-3) 19. Indianapolis (+5) 44. Louisville (+2) 20. Greenville, NC (+6) 45. Grand Rapids (+3) 21. Nashville (-4) 46. Wichita (new to list) 22. Cincinnati 47. Austin (new to list) 23. Chicago (-3) 48. Columbus, OH (+2) 24. Norfolk (+1) 49. Charleston, SC (-5) 25. Pittsburgh (+4) 50. Denver (-5)

"Weather conditions directly impact termite swarms," said Glen Ramsey, Orkin entomologist. "Most subterranean termites swarm in the spring and summer, while drywood termites typically swarm in the late summer and fall."

Termite infestations are a threat to all areas of the U.S., though pressures from subterranean termites may vary. The Pacific Coast and coastal regions of the Southeast also face the additional threat of drywood termites.

"Termites swarm when they are looking for moisture and food, and with fewer dead trees to invade in urban areas, termites will move to residential areas for food and moisture," said Ramsey.

Property owners can get termites from wooden structures, such as porches and decks, directly touching the ground; firewood leaning against the house; soil that stays damp long-term from leaking faucets or water retention areas near foundation and dead trees or other landscaping near the house. Signs of a termite infestation include:

A temporary swarm of termites in your home, in the soil or around the exterior of the house

Cracked or bubbling paint

Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on the interior or exterior of walls or wooden beams

Discarded wings from swarmers

Sightings of frass (termite droppings) in or near the house

To proactively avoid termites, Orkin recommends that homeowners regularly monitor water drainage sites to ensure they are properly draining, paying extra attention to areas around the foundation and on the roof. Additionally, seal gaps around utility lines, gas lines and pipes and cover exterior vents with screens to help reduce entry points. Lastly, reduce termite food sources by removing any rotting wood, debris or landscaping near the house.

Celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, Orkin is proud to have achieved 120 years of business, an accomplishment that can be attributed to the company's ongoing commitment to excellent service. With well over a century of knowledge and experience with termites and state-of-the-art tools and products, Orkin is well-equipped to assess your termite problem and mount a strategic response to rid your home of the pest and provide maximum protection.

If a termite introduction is suspected, a pest management professional should be contacted immediately for an assessment. For more information about termite prevention and detection, visit Orkin.com.

