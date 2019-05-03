Miami International Holdings Reports April 2019 Trading Results And New Market Share Records for MIAX Exchange Group; MIAX Emerald Reaches 1% Market Share

PRINCETON, N.J., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the April 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL™ and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 37 million equity option contracts in April for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,765,446 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 10.75%.

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

Mar-19

% Chg.

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

Trading Days

21

21

21

82

82

U.S. Equity Options
Industry

344,847,772

356,177,370

-3.2%

365,585,219

-5.7%

1,402,047,031

1,550,451,011

-9.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

37,074,375

30,457,841

21.7%

36,139,275

2.6%

142,066,631

126,986,412

11.9%

MIAX

14,929,614

15,707,143

-5.0%

15,205,060

-1.8%

59,407,698

68,931,145

-13.8%

MIAX PEARL

18,750,520

14,750,698

27.1%

19,797,373

-5.3%

78,127,850

58,055,267

34.6%

MIAX Emerald

3,394,241

-

-

1,136,842

198.6%

4,531,083

-

-

Equity Options ADV

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

Mar-19

% Chg.

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

U.S. Equity Options
Industry

16,421,322

16,960,827

-3.2%

17,408,820

-5.7%

17,098,135

18,907,939

-9.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

1,765,446

1,450,373

21.7%

1,720,918

2.6%

1,732,520

1,548,615

11.9%

MIAX

710,934

747,959

-5.0%

724,050

-1.8%

724,484

840,624

-13.8%

MIAX PEARL

892,882

702,414

27.1%

942,732

-5.3%

952,779

707,991

34.6%

MIAX Emerald

161,631

-

-

54,135

198.6%

55,257

-

-










Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market
Share

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

Mar-19

% Chg.

April-19

April-18

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

10.75%

8.55%

25.7%

9.89%

8.8%

10.13%

8.19%

23.7%

MIAX

4.33%

4.41%

-1.8%

4.16%

4.1%

4.24%

4.45%

-4.7%

MIAX PEARL

5.44%

4.14%

31.3%

5.42%

0.4%

5.57%

3.74%

48.8%

MIAX Emerald

0.98%

-

-

0.31%

216.5%

0.32%

-

-

Other news and achievements include:  

MIH

  • Announced partnership with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) pursuant to which MGEX will serve as the exclusive exchange to list, trade and clear futures products on the SPIKES® Volatility Index, subject to CFTC approval.
  • Announced partnership with Templum Inc., a leading innovating financial technology company, and its subsidiary, Templum Markets, LLC, to develop a fully regulated, SEC-registered exchange to list and trade digital securities operated as a facility of an exchange owned by MIH, subject to SEC approval.

MIAX Emerald

  • Reached 1% market share on April 2, 2019, 23 days following launch.
  • Completed its strategic symbol rollout on April 29, 2019 and now list over 2,680 symbols.

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New daily record for market share during April 2019
    • 11.64% market share achieved collectively on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald on April 15, 2019
  • New monthly record for market share during April 2019
    • 10.75% market share achieved collectively on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com

For further information on SPIKES, please visit: https://www.miaxoptions.com/spikes.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller


(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com


JConnelly Media Contact:

Tony Kono


(973) 525-6855

tkono@jconnelly.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL™) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.  

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com

