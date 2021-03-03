Miami International Holdings Reports February 2021 Trading Results and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 105 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,530,731 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 13.37%. The 13.37% market share represents an increase of over 22% from February 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 477,334,450 shares.



Equity Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Jan-21 % Chg. Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

U.S. Equity Options Industry 786,095,745 508,015,456 54.7% 800,229,351 -1.8% 1,586,325,096 979,787,166 61.9% MIAX Exchange Group 105,083,886 55,478,341 89.4% 101,246,102 3.8% 206,329,988 104,074,673 98.3% MIAX 33,180,331 23,177,007 43.2% 34,953,436 -5.1% 68,133,767 44,126,534 54.4% MIAX Pearl 39,577,948 28,680,070 38.0% 29,898,714 32.4% 69,476,662 52,582,897 32.1% MIAX Emerald 32,325,607 3,621,264 792.7% 36,393,952 -11.2% 68,719,559 7,365,242 833.0% Equity Options ADV Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Jan-21 % Chg. Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 41,373,460 26,737,656 54.7% 42,117,334 -1.8% 41,745,397 24,494,679 70.4% MIAX Exchange Group 5,530,731 2,919,913 89.4% 5,328,742 3.8% 5,429,737 2,601,867 108.7% MIAX 1,746,333 1,219,842 43.2% 1,839,655 -5.1% 1,792,994 1,103,163 62.5% MIAX Pearl 2,083,050 1,509,477 38.0% 1,573,617 32.4% 1,828,333 1,314,572 39.1% MIAX Emerald 1,701,348 190,593 792.7% 1,915,471 -11.2% 1,808,409 184,131 882.1%

Equity Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Jan-21 % Chg. Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 13.37% 10.92% 22.4% 12.65% 5.7% 13.01% 10.62% 22.4% MIAX 4.22% 4.56% -7.5% 4.37% -3.4% 4.30% 4.50% -4.6% MIAX Pearl 5.03% 5.65% -10.8% 3.74% 34.8% 4.38% 5.37% -18.4% MIAX Emerald 4.11% 0.71% 476.9% 4.55% -9.6% 4.33% 0.75% 476.3%



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Jan-21 % Chg. Feb-21 Feb-20 % Chg. Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

U.S. Equities Volume - Industry 290,503 N/A N/A 296,004 -1.9% 586,507 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Volume 477 N/A N/A 506 -5.7% 983 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl ADV 25 N/A N/A 27 -5.7% 26 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.16% N/A N/A 0.17% -3.9% 0.17% N/A N/A

February 2021 Volume Records:

miax MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records Monthly Volume 105,083,886 February 2021











miax

Pearl Operation MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records Single Day Volume 3,031,989 February 25, 2021 Monthly Volume 39,577,948 February 2021

February 2021 achievements and announcements include:

MIAX Exchange Group

Won the Most Innovative Exchange Technology category at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021.

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

[email protected]

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

