Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

MIAX

Feb 03, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 101 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,328,742 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.65%. The 12.65% market share represents an increase of over 22% from January 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 506,156,135 shares.


Equity Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

19

21

22

19

21

U.S. Equity Options Industry

800,229,351

471,771,710

69.6%

719,646,140

11.2%

800,229,351

471,771,710

69.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

101,246,102

48,596,332

108.3%

79,347,042

27.6%

101,246,102

48,596,332

108.3%

MIAX

34,953,436

20,949,527

66.8%

31,200,513

12.0%

34,953,436

20,949,527

66.8%

MIAX Pearl

29,898,714

23,902,827

25.1%

22,347,253

33.8%

29,898,714

23,902,827

25.1%

MIAX Emerald

36,393,952

3,743,978

872.1%

25,799,276

41.1%

36,393,952

3,743,978

872.1%

Equity Options ADV

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

U.S. Equity Options Industry

42,117,334

22,465,320

87.5%

32,711,188

28.8%

42,117,334

22,465,320

87.5%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,328,742

2,314,111

130.3%

3,606,684

47.7%

5,328,742

2,314,111

130.3%

MIAX

1,839,655

997,597

84.4%

1,418,205

29.7%

1,839,655

997,597

84.4%

MIAX Pearl

1,573,617

1,138,230

38.3%

1,015,784

54.9%

1,573,617

1,138,230

38.3%

MIAX Emerald

1,915,471

178,285

974.4%

1,172,694

63.3%

1,915,471

178,285

974.4%

Equity Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

12.65%

10.30%

22.8%

11.03%

14.7%

12.65%

10.30%

22.8%

MIAX

4.37%

4.44%

-1.6%

4.34%

0.7%

4.37%

4.44%

-1.6%

MIAX Pearl

3.74%

5.07%

-26.3%

3.11%

20.3%

3.74%

5.07%

-26.3%

MIAX Emerald

4.55%

0.79%

473.1%

3.58%

26.9%

4.55%

0.79%

473.1%

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

Jan-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

19

21

22

19

21

U.S. Equities Volume - Industry

296,004

N/A

N/A

242,181

22.2%

296,004

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Volume

506

N/A

N/A

268

89.1%

506

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl ADV

27

N/A

N/A

12

118.9%

27

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.17%

N/A

N/A

0.11%

54.7%

0.17%

N/A

N/A

January 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

miax

MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records

Single Day

Volume

8,077,071

January 2021

Monthly

Volume

101,246,102

January 2021

miax Emerald 

MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

5.94%

January 27, 2021

Volume

2,780,300

January 27, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

4.55%

January 2021

Volume

36,393,952

January 2021

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected].

Corporate Communications Contacts:
Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
215-790-7806
[email protected]

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

