Miami International Holdings Reports June 2020 Trading Results and New Volume and Market Share Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 82 million equity option contracts in June for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,728,639 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.60%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts June-20 June-19 % Chg May-20 % Chg June-20 June-19 % Chg Trading Days 22 20

20

125 124

U.S. Equity Options Industry 651,089,358 340,857,459 91.0% 511,622,104 27.3% 3,249,054,726 2,148,799,987 51.2% MIAX Exchange Group 82,030,056 32,754,753 150.4% 63,216,613 29.8% 381,278,555 212,825,972 79.2% MIAX 32,868,021 12,704,769 158.7% 26,091,147 26.0% 149,342,588 87,339,800 71.0% MIAX PEARL 34,463,389 17,626,201 95.5% 24,860,957 38.6% 156,844,352 115,404,883 35.9% MIAX Emerald 14,698,646 2,423,783 506.4% 12,264,509 19.8% 75,091,615 10,081,289 644.9% Equity Options ADV June-20 June-19 % Chg May-20 % Chg June-20 June-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 29,594,971 17,042,873 73.7% 25,581,105 15.7% 25,992,438 17,329,032 50.0% MIAX Exchange Group 3,728,639 1,637,738 127.7% 3,160,831 18.0% 3,050,228 1,716,338 77.7% MIAX 1,494,001 635,238 135.2% 1,304,557 14.5% 1,194,741 704,353 69.6% MIAX PEARL 1,566,518 881,310 77.7% 1,243,048 26.0% 1,254,755 930,685 34.8% MIAX Emerald 668,120 121,189 451.3% 613,225 9.0% 600,733 81,301 638.9%



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share June-20 June-19 % Chg May-20 % Chg June-20 June-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 12.60% 9.61% 31.1% 12.36% 2.0% 11.74% 9.90% 18.5% MIAX 5.05% 3.73% 35.4% 5.10% -1.0% 4.60% 4.06% 13.1% MIAX PEARL 5.29% 5.17% 2.4% 4.86% 8.9% 4.83% 5.37% -10.1% MIAX Emerald 2.26% 0.71% 217.5% 2.40% -5.8% 2.31% 0.47% 392.6%

June 2020 records:

MIAX

New monthly record for contracts executed

32,868,021 contracts

MIAX PEARL

New monthly record for contracts executed

34,463,389 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group

New monthly market share record

12.60% market share

New daily record for contracts executed

5,842,317 on June 11, 2020

New monthly record for contracts executed

82,030,056 contracts

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected] .

Corporate Communications Contact: Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

[email protected]

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

