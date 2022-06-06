Miami International Holdings Reports May 2022 Trading Results; Multiple Exchanges Set New Volume Records

Total year-to-date volume reached a record 560.9 million contracts, an increase of 8.2% from the same period in 2021. Tweet this

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.8%, down 94 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing a 6.4% decrease. A total of 110.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 10.6% increase YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,250,319 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 560.9 million contracts, an increase of 8.2% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 230.3 million contracts, up 22.3% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 47.7 million contracts, an 11.2% YoY increase. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 148.7 million contracts, a 10.2% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 26.0 million contracts, a 35.1% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 181.8 million contracts, a 6.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.5 million contracts, a 2.7% YoY decrease.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.8 billion shares representing a 391.4% increase YoY and a market share of 1.0%. Total YTD volume reached a record 12.9 billion shares, a 418.2% increase from the same period in 2021.

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 263,158 contracts, a 0.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,439,543 contracts, an increase of 5.0% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 41,289 contracts, a 16.7% decrease from the 49,593 contract total in April 2022 and representing an ADV of 1,966 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts May-22 May-21 % Chg Apr-22 % Chg May-22 May-21 % Chg

Trading Days 21 20

20

103 102



U.S. Equity Options Industry 800,674,708 677,836,592 18.1% 731,405,971 9.5% 4,013,737,500 3,795,275,392 5.8%

MIAX Exchange Group 110,256,695 99,698,170 10.6% 102,971,031 7.1% 560,854,464 518,330,920 8.2%

MIAX Options 47,678,592 42,859,476 11.2% 41,389,318 15.2% 230,340,929 188,409,968 22.3%

MIAX Pearl 36,530,553 37,559,901 -2.7% 33,550,979 8.9% 181,841,635 194,952,431 -6.7%

MIAX Emerald 26,047,550 19,278,793 35.1% 28,030,734 -7.1% 148,671,900 134,968,521 10.2%

Multi-Listed Options ADV May-22 May-21 % Chg Apr-22 % Chg May-22 May-21 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 38,127,367 33,891,830 12.5% 36,570,299 4.3% 38,968,325 37,208,582 4.7%

MIAX Exchange Group 5,250,319 4,984,909 5.3% 5,148,552 2.0% 5,445,189 5,081,676 7.2%

MIAX Options 2,270,409 2,142,974 5.9% 2,069,466 9.7% 2,236,320 1,847,157 21.1%

MIAX Pearl 1,739,550 1,877,995 -7.4% 1,677,549 3.7% 1,765,453 1,911,298 -7.6%

MIAX Emerald 1,240,360 963,940 28.7% 1,401,537 -11.5% 1,443,417 1,323,221 9.1%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share May-22 May-21 % Chg Apr-22 % Chg May-22 May-21 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 13.77% 14.71% -6.4% 14.08% -2.2% 13.97% 13.66% 2.3%

MIAX Options 5.95% 6.32% -5.8% 5.66% 5.2% 5.74% 4.96% 15.6%

MIAX Pearl 4.56% 5.54% -17.7% 4.59% -0.5% 4.53% 5.14% -11.8%

MIAX Emerald 3.25% 2.84% 14.4% 3.83% -15.1% 3.70% 3.56% 4.2%

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) May-22 May-21 % Chg Apr-22 % Chg May-22 May-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

103 102

U.S. Equities Industry 277,389 210,552 31.7% 234,961 18.1% 1,310,930 1,312,151 -0.1% Miax Pearl Volume 2,778 565 391.4% 2,539 9.4% 12,893 2,488 418.2% MIAX Pearl ADV 132 28 368.0% 127 4.2% 125 24 413.1% MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.00% 0.27% 273.0% 1.08% -7.3% 0.98% 0.19% 418.6% Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts May-22 May-21 % Chg Apr-22 % Chg May-22 May-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

103 102

MGEX Futures Volume 263,158 261,078 0.8% 245,294 7.3% 1,439,543 1,371,447 5.0% MGEX ADV 12,531 13,054 -4.0% 12,265 2.2% 13,976 13,446 3.9%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

SOURCE MIAX