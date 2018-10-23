Miami International Holdings Reports October 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Daily and Monthly Records

News provided by

Miami International Holdings, Inc.

12:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the October 2018 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX Options® and MIAX PEARL (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 47.3 million contracts in October 2018 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 2,057,973 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.62%.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:

Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,
Monthly Comparison

Year-to-Date Comparison

Total Options Contracts

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

Sept 2018

% Chg

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

Trading Days

23

22

19

211

210

U.S. Equity Options Industry

492,277,954

326,672,894

50.7%

322,566,988

52.6%

3,811,760,065

3,053,572,458

24.8%

MIAX Exchange Group

47,333,382

20,660,496

129.1%

30,731,033

54.0%

349,082,139

192,929,848

80.9%

MIAX Options

20,695,139

14,541,275

42.3%

14,591,474

41.8%

170,500,587

164,226,582

3.8%

MIAX PEARL

26,638,243

6,119,221

335.3%

16,139,559

65.0%

178,581,552

28,703,266

522.2%

Options ADV

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

Sept 2018

% Chg

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

21,403,389

14,848,768

44.1%

16,977,210

26.1%

18,065,214

14,540,821

24.2%

MIAX Exchange Group

2,057,973

939,113

119.1%

1,617,423

27.2%

1,654,418

918,714

80.1%

MIAX Options

899,789

660,967

36.1%

767,972

17.2%

808,060

782,031

3.3%

MIAX PEARL

1,158,184

278,146

316.4%

849,450

36.3%

846,358

136,682

519.2%

Market Share

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

Sept 2018

% Chg

Oct 2018

Oct 2017

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

9.62%

6.32%

52.0%

9.53%

0.9%

9.16%

6.32%

44.9%

MIAX Options

4.20%

4.45%

-5.6%

4.52%

-7.1%

4.47%

5.38%

-16.8%

MIAX PEARL

5.41%

1.87%

188.9%

5.00%

8.1%

4.69%

0.94%

398.4%

Other news and achievements include:  

  • MIAX Exchange Group
    • New daily record for contracts executed during October 2018
      • 2,783,973 contracts executed on October 11, 2018
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during October 2018
      • 47,333,382 contracts executed jointly on MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL
  • MIAX PEARL
    • New daily record for contracts executed during October 2018
      • 1,693,277 contracts executed on October 11, 2018
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during October 2018
      • 26,638,243 contracts executed
  • MIAX Options
    • Received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and trade cash-settled options on the SPIKES™ Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). SPIKES was created by T3 Index, a research-driven financial indexing firm, as part of a partnership with MIH.
    • For further information on SPIKES, visit: https://www.miaxoptions.com/spikes.
  • MIH  
    • Announced that a Notice of the Form 1 Application for its newest options exchange, MIAX Emerald, was published in the Federal Register by the SEC following MIH's formal application submission. MIAX Emerald is expected to join the MIAX Exchange Group in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.   
    • Announced that five petitions for review of the patents asserted in a complaint filed by Nasdaq et al. against MIAX were granted by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The PTAB has now granted all five of the MIAX petitions that it has reviewed to date, finding that it is more likely than not that the claims of these five patents are unpatentable under current law. One final petition for review remains pending before the PTAB. 

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

JConnelly Media Contact:

Tony Kono

(973) 525-6855

tkono@jconnelly.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on approximately 2,800 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.56 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.69 and 57.67 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on approximately 2,800 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.42 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 32.35 and 60.38 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL and MIAX Options, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX Emerald is MIH's third options exchange and is expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.  

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Miami International Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

23 Oct, 2018, 08:00 ET SEC Publishes Notice of MIAX Emerald Form 1 Application in...

22 Oct, 2018, 11:17 ET 5th MIAX Petition for Review Granted By Patent Trial and Appeal...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Miami International Holdings Reports October 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Daily and Monthly Records

News provided by

Miami International Holdings, Inc.

12:00 ET