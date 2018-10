Miami International Holdings Reports September 2018 Trading Activity for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported the September 2018 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX Options® and MIAX PEARL™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 30.7 million contracts in September 2018 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,617,423 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.53%.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:

Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,

Monthly Comparison Year-to-Date Comparison Total Options Contracts Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg Aug 2018 % Chg Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg Trading Days 19 20 23 188 188 U.S. Equity Options Industry 322,566,988 282,159,560 14.3% 384,002,068 -16.0% 3,319,482,111 2,726,899,564 21.7% MIAX Exchange Group 30,731,033 19,351,830 58.8% 37,642,941 -18.4% 301,748,757 172,269,352 75.2% MIAX Options 14,591,474 13,819,054 5.6% 17,270,967 -15.5% 149,805,448 149,685,307 0.1% MIAX PEARL 16,139,559 5,532,776 191.7% 20,371,974 -20.8% 151,943,309 22,584,045 572.8% Options ADV Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg Aug 2018 % Chg Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 16,977,210 14,107,978 20.3% 16,695,742 1.7% 17,656,820 14,504,785 21.7% MIAX Exchange Group 1,617,423 967,592 67.2% 1,636,650 -1.2% 1,605,047 916,326 75.2% MIAX Options 767,972 690,953 11.1% 750,912 2.3% 796,837 796,198 0.1% MIAX PEARL 849,450 276,639 207.1% 885,738 -4.1% 808,209 120,128 572.8% Market Share Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg Aug 2018 % Chg Sept 2018 Sept 2017 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 9.53% 6.86% 38.9% 9.80% -2.8% 9.09% 6.32% 43.9% MIAX Options 4.52% 4.90% -7.6% 4.50% 0.6% 4.51% 5.49% -17.8% MIAX PEARL 5.00% 1.96% 155.2% 5.31% -5.7% 4.58% 0.83% 452.7%

Other news and achievements include:

The MIAX Exchange Group

Ranked 15th in the world in contracts traded and/or cleared in the Futures Industry Association's (FIA) half-year 2018 report on trading activity in the global exchange-traded derivatives market, after ranking 19th overall in FIA's 2017 annual report. Among the top 40 derivatives markets, the MIAX Exchange Group ranked 1st in year-over-year growth.

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com .

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.56 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.69 and 57.67 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.42 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 32.35 and 60.38 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL and MIAX Options, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX Emerald is MIH's third options exchange and is expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.

