Miami International University of Art & Design Announces Annual Spring Fashion Show: Style 2022

"Every spring, MIU produces the fashion show and networking event to highlight and showcase the work of our students," said Nestor Camacho, Fashion Design Faculty, MIU. "We're thrilled for our community, friends, and family to see the creative work our talented students have designed this year."

More than 20 Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design students from MIU will present their latest collections, totaling over 50 exciting looks.

"This year's highly anticipated show provides our students a unique opportunity for hands-on learning and celebration," said Oscar Lopez, Department Chair, Fashion, MIU. "We have selected the "Security Building" as our show's venue – beautifully juxtaposing the historical building structure with modern fashion design aesthetics. This is a fashion event not to be missed."

STYLE 2022

When:

Thursday, April 14th, 7-9PM

Where:

Security Building

117 Northeast 1st Avenue

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets:

To purchase tickets while still available, please visit the Eventbrite page here.

Students: $10

General Admission: $25

VIP: $50

From the website: "We continue amplifying resources within our fashion community to support student success. This year you will have an opportunity to contribute to our mission of providing our students with academic and practical skills and preparing them for positions in the industry. Your donation this year will support students' annual fashion activities, including Swim Fashion Show, Style Fashion Show, and NYFW Student Design Contest. As we thank you for your generosity, we would like to offer you VIP seating and a complimentary drink with your $50 donation."

Instagram:

MIU also invites its community to watch runway highlights on MIU's Instagram @miamiintluniversity.

Style 2022 is graciously sponsored by Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA), FUNKSHION Productions, Smith & Hook, Jaime Andres, Calla Blow Dry, Hahn Family Wines, and Avessa.

For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising please visit: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/miami.

About Miami International University of Art & Design

Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Miami International University of Art & Design, 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132-1418 © 2022. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Miami International University of Art & Design