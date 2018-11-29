Miami International University Of Art & Design Transforms As Concept Campus And National Arts Community For Students

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International University of Art & Design (MIU) is pleased to announce that it will join Studio Enterprise and Mana Contemporary in the creation of a concept campus designed as the future home of creative industries in Miami.

As part of this partnership, Mana will provide MIU's students further access to creative professionals for networking, training and industry opportunities across Mana's national network of arts communities. The partnership includes the design of the new concept campus that will be located in the historic Flagler district of downtown Miami opening in the summer of 2020.

The design of the concept campus will be inspired by Mana's integrated hive structure at its Jersey City location which allows for the exchange of ideas between artists and industry. Practitioners specializing in a variety of disciplines—including painting, sculpture, photography, dance, film, sound and performance—work alongside each other in a forward-thinking environment that fosters experimentation, collaboration, and mutual inspiration. The integration of students will further that concept to include a significant arts education component providing space for seminars, master classes, workshops, exhibitions, co-productions and training while delivering rigorous mentorship and shadowing opportunities.

Studio Enterprise, an education services company recently partnered with MIU to provide student centric support through relevant educational and professional work opportunities before and after graduation in the creative sector.

Founded in 1965 and home to more than 6,000 alumni, MIU has been a fixture in creative arts education in the Miami community for more than 50 years. The school offers associate through master's degree programs in Fashion, Design and Media Arts.

"MIU has been an integral part of building and transforming the Miami design and arts communities for more than 50 years and we look forward to furthering that footprint with our new partnerships with Studio Enterprise and Mana," said Erika Fleming, president of Miami International University of Art & Design.

Eugene Lemay, Artistic Director of Mana said, "This collaboration represents an inspiring meeting of complementary visions from which a creative campus design will redefine how students and industry interact."

About Miami International University of Art & Design

Miami International University of Art & Design, is one of The Art Institutes, a system of non-profit schools throughout the United States that extends back to 1921 and provides an important source for fashion, design, media arts and culinary professionals. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all online programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Some institutions in The Art Institutes system are campuses of Argosy University. Miami International University of Art & Design, 1501 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132 © 2019. The Art Institutes. All rights reserved. Our email address is materialsreview@aii.edu. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design, visit us at www.mymiu.edu.

About Studio Enterprise

Studio Enterprise is a vertically integrated education services company focused on student centric models of education and training as a platform to impact the creative economy. Studio Enterprise partners with colleges and universities in support of their vision by expanding market reach and supporting their students transition from the classroom to industry.

About Mana Contemporary

Mana Contemporary is a leading arts destination dedicated to celebrating the creative process. Founded in 2011, Mana Contemporary is one of the largest and most innovative contemporary art organizations in the United States. Through its integrated architectural design, Mana offers exceptional services, spaces, and programming for the greater creative community. Its rapidly expanding flagship location in Jersey City, originally built in the 1920s, will eventually encompass a footprint of more than two million square feet.

SOURCE Studio Enterprise; Miami International University of Art & Design

Related Links

http://studioenterprise.com

