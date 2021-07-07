Miami International University of Art & Design to Host SWIM SHOW at PARAISO Miami Beach

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Miami International University of Art and Design (MIU) will host its annual SWIM SHOW on Thursday, July 8th at PARAISO Miami Beach. This year, more than 20 Associate and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design students will present their latest collections for the highly anticipated, in-person, Miami Swim Week 2021.

MIU Fashion Design students return to kick off Swim Week at the PARAISO Tent with the first runway show on the schedule. After a year of virtual events and pandemic lockdown, students representing 10 countries make their fashion comeback at this year's show as they present over 30 garments swimwear designs that project the upcoming year's swimwear trends. After the runway show, student winners will be announced on stage for category awards such as Editorial, Avant-Garde, Menswear, and Overall Design.

"This year's Swim Week is extra special for our students, who are delighted to reemerge after the pandemic and proudly present the collections they've been so passionately working on," says Oscar Lopez, M.A., Lead Faculty of the Fashion Department at Miami International University of Art & Design.

Miami International University of Art & Design's SWIM SHOW

Thursday, July 8th at 2PM

PARAISO Tent

2100 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Instagram: @miamiintluniversity

"PARAISO Miami Beach has been an incredible partner of MIU," added Lopez. "They provide a highly visible and truly unique platform for our design students during one of the most significant events in Miami that brings together designers, buyers, and press from all over the world."

Find the full PARAISO Miami Beach schedule here , and for more information on Miami International University of Art & Design and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising please visit: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/miami

About Miami International University of Art & Design

Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. The campus has more than 100,000 square feet of classroom, computer lab, library, and office space. Miami International University of Art & Design and its branch campuses, The Art Institute of Tampa and The Art Institute of Dallas, are accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award diplomas, associates, baccalaureate, and masters degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404.679.4500 for questions about the accreditation of Miami International University of Art & Design. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design, visit us at www.mymiu.edu.

Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. 1501 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 100, Miami, FL 33132. © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

