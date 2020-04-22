MiamiMD Unveil Facial Cream Breakthrough With Leading Dermatologist Dr. Jegasothy

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a long time in the making but MiamiMD and Dr. Jegasothy have green-lit a full launch of their unique Age Defying Lift & Firm Cream.

Today, master formulators MiamiMD announced that after a successful first-run of their groundbreaking Age Defying Lift & Firm Cream, their skincare line is now ready for a full launch.

Backed by world-renowned dermatologist, Dr. Manjula Jegasothy, Age Defying Lift & Cream uniquely targets an "aging protein" which was first discovered by French scientists back in 2003 (1).

The research-backed formula has already been greatly-received by the thousands of women who tried the first-run and Dr. Jegasothy is said to be very excited about bringing "real science" to the market.

The team at MiamiMD was also quoted as being "delighted" and "overwhelmed by the positive response so far" and are now ready to fulfill back-orders for returning customers as well as new ones for first-time MiamiMD customers.

With demand still outpacing supply, it surely won't be long until this skincare line becomes a famous name in the world of beauty and wellness.

About "Dr. J": Dr. Manjula Jegasothy is a double ivy-league educated dermatologist renowned for her outstanding work at the Miami Skin Institute. Driven to give women doctor-office results at home, Dr. J endorses the science, research and ingredients used to create MiamiMD's Age Defying Lift & Firm Cream and their Intensive Eye-Repair Serum.

About MiamiMD: The Age Defying Lift & Firm Cream is exclusively available now at MiamiMD.co for $67 a bottle. Perfectly formulated with the scientifically-correct ingredients and free of any harmful or unethical toxins, their skincare range is helping thousands of women transform the look and feel of their skin.

(1) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/281542326_New_look_at_the_role_of_progerin_in_skin_aging

