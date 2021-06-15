Miami's PURE Plastic Surgery Welcomes New Plastic Surgeon

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Plastic Surgery , a worldwide leader in safe and innovative plastic surgery, announced the addition of a brilliant new plastic surgeon, Dr. Natalia B. Vidal. The same great team that patients have grown to love now has a new plastic surgeon that brings the qualities that PURE represents.

Dr. Natalia Vidal joins Dr. E. Alexander Earle at Pure Plastic Surgery. A worldwide leader in safe plastic surgery. Tweet this Dr. Natalia B. Vidal joins Dr. Alex Earle at Pure Plastic Surgery in Miami. She will partner with patients in their life journey to help them improve their quality of life and boost their self-esteem. She specializes in plastic, reconstructive surgeries and aesthetic procedures such as body contouring, breast procedures, labiaplasty and rhinoplasty.

Dr. Vidal earned her BS in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico and medical degree at Ponce School of Medicine. She trained in general surgery at University of Puerto Rico. Later, Dr. Vidal pursued her first fellowship in burn and reconstructive surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in NYC. Her second fellowship was in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Miami. Her studies have been published in books and journals and have been presented during various presentations.

"My vision as a surgeon is to deliver excellent results in a safe environment. The most important things for me are patient safety, good outcomes, and developing good relationships with my patients so that they feel comfortable with me," says Dr. Natalia Vidal. "I chose Pure Plastic Surgery because I've been following Dr. S. Alexander Earle's work for a while, and I fell in love with the way he has built this home for patients and the way he focuses his work on patient safety and great outcomes."

PURE is led by Dr. S. Alexander Earle, one of the world's leading plastic surgeons. He believes that no two patients are alike and therefore, he strives to have an in-depth knowledge of each patient's individual needs and desired outcomes.

"We're really excited to have her join our team. She shares a the values that we have here at PURE," said Dr. Earle. "We are sure that our patients are going to absolutely love her."

For more information on Dr. Vidal, Dr. Earle, and PURE Plastic Surgery please visit www.PurePlasticSurgery.com.

ABOUT PURE PLASTIC SURGERY

PURE Plastic Surgery Miami focuses on providing a high-quality patient experience, with safety being a top priority. They have earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality care.

