Miaozhen Systems acquires RadioBuy to deepen its Omni-Marketing Intelligence strategy

BEIJING, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miaozhen Systems, China's major third party provider of marketing data & technology, announced that it has completed the acquisition of RadioBuy, a third party omni-media audio measurement platform in China. The acquisition further strengthens the offline media measurement ability of Miaozhen Systems, marking a steady step forward for Miaozhen Systems on its strategic blueprint of Omni-Marketing Intelligence (OMI) after the landing of its OOH measurement solution.

RadioBuy boasts the leading third party provider of omni-media audio advertising data in China with rich audio advertising data and advanced audio recognition technology. After the acquisition, RadioBuy will become a part of the OMI solution. It will enhance the ability of Miaozhen Systems in building a connected marketing measurement chain covering online and offline channels to better provide enterprises with one-stop OMI solution to drive their smart decision-making and growth.

Miaozhen Systems has been providing domestic and global Top 500 brands with independent and impartial marketing data and technology services based on big data and AI technology since its establishment in 2006. Through deep understanding of clients demands and continuous innovation, Miaozhen Systems earlier this year launched its brand new measurement concept – Omni-Marketing Intelligence (OMI) – which comprehensively integrates the overall needs of enterprises into a one-stop measurement solution from advertising to marketing and business operations, driving their smart decision-making and growth with measurement science.

Jane Zhao, President of Miaozhen Systems, commented, "RadioBuy is a top-notch technology company in audio advertising measurement. Upon the completion of the acquisition, the entire resources of RadioBuy, including its talents, patents, technologies, products, clients and brand, will be fully integrated into Miaozhen Systems. We will continue to provide the current clients of RadioBuy with steady and better audio advertising measurement services by continuous upgrading and innovation."

"The acquisition of RadioBuy will further complete our product matrix and provide clients with a better and more comprehensive omni-marketing measurement service. In the future, we will invest more on R&D and innovation to enable every touchpoint during marketing measurable and optimizable in a scientific way for enterprises to drive their smart decision-making and growth," Jane added.

About Miaozhen Systems

Miaozhen Systems is China's major third party provider offering data technology and measurement science-based enterprise solutions to drive smart decision-making and fuel business growth. We provide enterprises with omni-channel measurement, evaluation and optimization solutions covering advertising, marketing and business operations by virtue of big data and artificial intelligence technologies. Founded in 2006, with proven experience and innovative technologies in the anti-fraud area, we are committed to helping enterprises build mutual trust both internally and externally, make smart decisions and drive business growth based on authentic and comprehensive data.

Dedicated in promoting continuous innovation and healthy development of the industry, Miaozhen Systems pioneered the creation of the iGRP methodology, and participated in the creation of the mobile SDK measurement standard, digital advertising basic standard, mobile internet advertising standard, interactive advertising standard, as well as viewability and other industry standards. For more information, please visit Miaozhen Systems' official website www.miaozhen.com.

