MIB Agents Accepting Proposals for $100,000 Outsmarting Osteosarcoma Research Grant

Proposals may be for a new project or an ongoing larger project for which results can be expected in twelve months. The top three finalists for the 2021 grant will be required to present their proposed work via webinar to the MIB Scientific Advisory Team, the family-driven OutSmarting 2021 Team and the greater osteosarcoma community.

At 12 months post-funding, results of the grant winner's work must be made available to share, regardless of the outcome of the research. The recipient must be available to present work completed and underway at MIB Agents's annual scientific conference, FACTOR, in early 2022, and grant funds may be used for travel and accommodations to the conference. A one-page layman summary of outcomes will be shared on the MIB Agents website. The grant may not be used for the formation of a new organization, for planning stages of research or for any indirect costs.

Timeline:

Feb 1: RFP Deadline.

Feb 22: Three Finalists are required to present their proposal via webinar. Voting will occur following the webinar.

March 1: Announcement of OutSmarting Osteosarcoma 2021 winner.

Date TBD: MIB Agents to tour the grant winner's facility and public check presentation.

Date TBD 2022: OutSmarting Osteosarcoma 2021 winner will present their work to date at FACTOR 2022.

To submit a proposal, and for more information about eligibility and requirements, visit www.mibagents.org/outsmarting-osteosarcoma .

About MIB Agents

#TogetherWeCan and #TogetherWeWill are not just fantastic tags, but a philosophy that MIB Agents work to realize. Together as a community, we will Make It Better. Our community includes researchers, patients, doctors, families, and anyone working to Make It Better for osteosarcoma patients everywhere.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Grant is reviewed and juried by members of the entire osteosarcoma community- scientists, physicians, patients and families. Together We ARE moving the understanding and treatments of osteosarcoma forward.

SOURCE MIB Agents