Mibelle Biochemistry's Ability to Introduce Breakthrough Active Ingredients for the Personal Care Market Lauded by Frost & Sullivan

"Demonstrating its expertise in recognizing the dynamic needs of the cosmetics industry, Mibelle launched the Alpine Rose Active line of products to fight skin aging," said Prateeksha Kaul Research Analyst. "This line of products uses a natural senolytic agent extracted from the Alpine rose leaves in the Swiss Alps to eliminate senescent cells, which are the cells responsible for aging, without affecting the neighboring cells. This halts the skin's aging process while rejuvenating it and increasing its elasticity. This product also meets the rising demand for natural and sustainable products over harsh chemicals that are harmful to both the environment and the skin."

Similarly, in response to the growing interest in phytocannabinods, Mibelle introduced an encapsulated cannabidiol (CBD) product, the Lipobelle™ Pino C. Other players in the market have had limited success with CBD in spite of its potential benefits for the skin because it is not soluble in water. Mibelle addressed this limitation with the Lipobelle™ Pino C. By encapsulating the CBD into a nanoemulsion using hemp oil, Mibelle made it water-soluble and stable in cosmetic formulations. Its combination with an extract from Swiss stone pines also helps the product fight inflammation. Lipobelle™ Pino C exploits the anti-inflammatory and regenerating effects of CBD for cosmetic benefits such as easing facial tension, reducing inflammation, and regenerating tissue.

Mibelle has been a pioneer in utilizing interesting biochemical concepts for its active ingredients. In 2008, it gained a first-mover advantage with the launch of its active ingredient PhytoCellTec™ Malus Domestica, which involved the application of stem cells in cosmetics for the very first time. In 2019, Mibelle utilized its PhytoCellTec™ technology to launch the PhytoCellTec™ Goji, which stimulates the mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) culture with goji stem cells for enhancing face shape by preventing the skin from sagging. The success of this technology and other recent innovations has allowed the company to achieve a 15 percent growth rate annually.

"Mibelle works closely with certification bodies to analyze the ingredients, raw materials, and processes to obtain the required certifications for its products. It also collaborates with personal care product manufacturers to offer premium high-quality products that benefit the end user," noted Kaul. "With its ability to introduce breakthrough active ingredients, Mibelle AG Biochemistry has carved a niche for itself in the personal care industry. It has consistently adopted a holistic innovation approach that has enabled it to consistently develop novel concepts and ingredients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

