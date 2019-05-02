Mic Drop: Next REVERB By Hard Rock To Be Located In Sonoma Wine Country

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REVERB by Hard Rock, Hard Rock's newest generation of music-centric hotels, is revving up the anticipation with the announcement of its second select service property, REVERB by Hard Rock Sonoma Wine Country, slated to open in summer of 2020. The property will join the inaugural REVERB by Hard Rock Atlanta, which is scheduled to open earlier next year.

"REVERB by Hard Rock is lighting up the select service scene for 2020," said Todd Hricko, senior vice president, global hotel business development for Hard Rock Hotels. "The city of Cotati is the perfect location for our second REVERB, as it is known as a 'music town' and features several music festivals throughout the year, along with its small-town charm."

Located in northern California in the heart of the renowned Sonoma County winemaking region, the 150-room hotel will feature indoor and outdoor areas that allow guests to relax while they experience the local music scene. As part of its signature motto to be a music lovers' sanctuary, every aspect of REVERB by Hard Rock Sonoma Wine Country will be designed for the fan, along with showcasing the city's eclectic musical background and first-class wine offerings.

There will be an enclosed garden area, perfect for meeting up with friends or hosting special events, with tables and chairs to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon glass of Sonoma County wine, along with a small soaking pool. On the east side of the hotel will be the Plaza, a 10,000 square foot area where the community can gather for public events like musical performances by local and national acts or private ones such as wedding receptions, meetings or other social events. There will also be plenty of other communal spaces to socialize, like the Constant Grind Coffee and Bar, which serves guests' favorite French press or pour over in the morning and a curated selection of wines and spirits at night. Guest can also share ideas in the large co-working space, MEET, or get pumped at the multi-functional work-out space.

"The Molinaro Family is thrilled to be partnering with Hard Rock Hotels in the creation of the game changing REVERB by Hard Rock here in Cotati," said Ken Molinaro, managing member of Cotati Hotel, LLC. "As a local family, we are dedicated to doing business locally and very focused on creating an environmentally-friendly hotel. We are thrilled Hard Rock shares in our vision."

The historic city of Cotati is located near dozens of the finest vineyards and wineries in the world, and REVERB by Hard Rock will be the first hotel in the city. The new property will provide an economic boost to the local economy creating 50-60 new jobs, as well as support local businesses. Cotati is also home to Sonoma State University and the Green Music Center, a world-class musical venue.

REVERB by Hard Rock will set the stage as the next generation of music-centric hotels created for those who refuse to settle for the ordinary by providing a pipeline for their artistic inspiration and creativity to flourish. For more information, visit reverbhotels.com.

About REVERB by Hard Rock™­­­­

REVERB by Hard Rock™ is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Each space at REVERB is designed with a commitment to lessen environmental impact, dedication to smart technology and an inventive design focused on bringing people together. All floors in the hotel will contain a fully loaded amenity closet containing premium items like professional grade irons, lit vanity mirrors, extra pillows, plush sleeping bags, carafes for on tap still and sparkling filtered water. The shared areas on the first floor will highlight social collision: Constant Grind Coffee & Bar, Will Call check in, Roadie Bunk rooms designed for groups featuring six queen bunk beds and a karaoke machine, MEET a co-working space and more. Music brings people together, now they have a new place to stay. Explore more by visiting http://reverbhotels.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 73 countries, including 210 Rock Shops®, 184 cafes, 28 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live® performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Other exciting Hotel & Casino locations include Atlantic City and Punta Cana. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

