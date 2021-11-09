Mica Market Size to Grow by 102.87 th tons from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Mica from Developing Countries to Boost Growth | Technavio

The mica market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The mica market report covers the following areas:

Mica Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mica market is segmented as below:

Type

Natural



Synthetic

Application

Electronics



Paints And Coatings



Construction



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Mica Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growing demand for mica from developing countries, high requirement of mica to produce pearlescent pigments, and the increase in demand for mica from the electronics industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations and policies, illegal mica mining, and threat from substitutes will challenge the growth of market participants.

Mica Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mica market, including Antique Stoves, Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, Daruka International, Jalan Mica Exports, Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co., The Premier Mica Co., and YAMAGUCHI MICA Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mica market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. Based on geography, the mica market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. Among these regions, APAC will account for 62% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key countries for the market in the region are South Korea (Republic of Korea) and China. Moreover, APAC is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period. Therefore, the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors.

Mica Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mica market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mica market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mica market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mica market vendors

Mica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.65% Market growth 2021-2025 102.87 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Antique Stoves, Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, Daruka International, Jalan Mica Exports, Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co., The Premier Mica Co., and YAMAGUCHI MICA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

