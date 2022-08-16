Mice Model Technologies Market to Reach Value of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Growing number of mice model projects among academic and research facilities propelling revenues in mice model technologies market; adoption of advanced genomic techniques to expand horizon

CRISPR gene editing technology spurring development of CRISPR knockout mice, generating enormous opportunities; North America to witness lucrative avenues from use of genomic techniques in rare and chronic diseases

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady rise in R&D on drug discovery and chronic diseases has continually expanded the mice model technologies market size. Biotechnology companies have emerged as a primary user of genetically engineered mouse models, and the segment is projected to account for a major mice model technologies market share during the forecast period. The global mice model technologies market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Recent mice model technologies market size trends indicate that with the introduction of emerging gene editing techniques particularly CRISPR/Cas9, companies have witnessed tremendous opportunities. Unmet need for efficacious therapeutics for infectious disease, diabetes, and oncology has spurred the commercialization of NOD SCID gamma mouse, found the TMR analysts. Emergence of mouse xenograft models for use in human cancer therapeutics research is a notable case in point, which will boost the future market outlook for mice model technologies.

With the healthcare industry intent on applying patient-specific therapies, the personalized medicine is expanding in scope. This presents a new avenue for developing new mouse models, thereby enriching the value chain of players in the mice model technologies market.

Key Findings of Mice Model Technologies Market Study

Rise in Number of Mice Model Projects for Drug Discovery & Vaccine Development: Investment in mice model projects to study human diseases has been growing steadily, thus driving the commercialization of products in the mice model technologies market. Their demands have increased particularly for drug discovery and vaccine development.

Investment in mice model projects to study human diseases has been growing steadily, thus driving the commercialization of products in the mice model technologies market. Their demands have increased particularly for drug discovery and vaccine development. Application of Genome Editing Techniques Underpins Incredible Market Avenues: Advances in genome editing technologies and techniques are continuously enriching the value chain of players in the mice model technologies market. Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing have endowed incredible opportunity for players to grow their shares in mice model technologies market. CRISPR is widely used for creating knockout mice due to the fact that CRISPR-based methods are less cumbersome and less time-consuming than their predecessors.

Advances in genome editing technologies and techniques are continuously enriching the value chain of players in the mice model technologies market. Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing have endowed incredible opportunity for players to grow their shares in mice model technologies market. CRISPR is widely used for creating knockout mice due to the fact that CRISPR-based methods are less cumbersome and less time-consuming than their predecessors. Firms Leverage CRISPR Knockout Models to Garner Revenue Gains: Over the years, the need for quick availability of humanized mouse models in complex gene modelling projects as bolstered the prospects of newer knockout mice models. A case in point is services for C57BL/6 or BALB/c mouse models by Cyagen.

Mice Model Technologies Market: Key Drivers

Prevalence of chronic diseases is steering the need for advancing biomedical research strategies. The growing use of mice models in modelling human diseases is propelling the strides in the mice model technologies market.

Advent of CRISPR-based techniques and a host of advanced molecular genome-altering technologies has created enormous opportunities. These techniques and technologies are successfully used for creating genetically engineered mouse models.

Mice Model Technologies Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a key share of the global mice model technologies market in 2021. Enormous research in gene editing technologies over the years and adoption of new genetic engineering techniques notably CRISPR generated substantial revenue streams in the regional market.

held a key share of the global mice model technologies market in 2021. Enormous research in gene editing technologies over the years and adoption of new genetic engineering techniques notably CRISPR generated substantial revenue streams in the regional market. Asia Pacific is estimate to be a lucrative market. The growth is fueled by investments in biomedical research and drug discovery projects. Of note, cutting-edge research in COVID-19 for the development of effective and safe vaccines and treatments opened up unprecedented opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific mice model technologies market.

Mice Model Technologies Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in the mice model technologies market are engaging in collaborations, forging partnership, and entering into joint ventures in order to gain shares by the end of the forecast period.

The presence of several global and regional players renders the competition landscape fairly fragmented. Key players include The Jackson Laboratory, Columbia University, University of Bonn, Monash University, University of North Carolina, Yale School of Medicine, PolyGene AG, Ozgene Pty Ltd., Merck KGaA, Gempharmatech, Cyagen Biosciences, Charles River Laboratories, and BIOCYTOGEN.

Mice Model Technologies Market Segmentation

Technology

CRISPR Knockout



CRISPR Knockin



Random Insertions



Large, Targeted Insertions



ES Cell Modification (Homologous Recombination)



Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies



Biotechnology Companies



Academic and Research Facilities



Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

