MICE Standards Day 2021 - 194 Venues Achieve Thailand MICE Venue Standard

According to Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya, President of TCEB, "TCEB is always committed to supporting venue operators to reach high standard of operations through the TMVS. This is even more important considering the hardship caused by the pandemic and the customer's requirements for service and safety excellence. We are delighted to welcome 194 venues to the TMVS line-up this year. The investments they have made to gain certification will pay off as the world reopens for travel and business events."

Despite the pandemic, venues continued to work with TCEB throughout 2020 to qualify for TMVS. This year's newly-certified venues comprise 169 hotels, 10 exhibition venues, and 15 special event venues, which are mostly located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi, and Prachuab Kirikhan.

The latest addition brings the total number of TMVS-certified venues in Thailand to 880 – that's 809 hotels, 25 exhibition venues, and 46 special event venues.

This year, 25 hotels and 3 exhibition venues were certified for the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS).

Looking ahead, TCEB is gearing up to assess another 155 venues across the country in 2022 as well as to study the feasibility of introducing new standards to enhance the scope of MICE venue standards in general. Also on the agenda is deeper engagement with special event venues towards obtaining AMVS certification in order to boost their marketing reach beyond Thailand.

At the 2021 MICE Standards Day, TCEB will also present two virtual workshops. One will focus on organising Muslim-friendly events while the other on managing food waste at MICE events.

When launched in 2014, TCEB's TMVS was the first MICE standard programme of its kind in ASEAN. It has since been used as a frame of reference by MICE venues for continuous improvement. Certified venues are re-assessed every three years.

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

