SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael A. Cervantes is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for his professional excellence in the Education field and in acknowledgment of his many years of outstanding service to the El Rancho Unified School District.

A seasoned educator with nearly 40 years of experience in his field, Michael Cervantes most recently served as a second-grade teacher for the El Rancho Unified School District, in Pico Rivera, Calif., from 2005 until his retirement in 2010.

In pursuit of his teaching career, Mr. Cervantes obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State College in 1971. He subsequently earned a Master of Arts in Education in 1978 and another Master of Arts in Chicano Studies in 1985, also from California State. He is a certified elementary teacher and bilingual specialist in the State of California.

Mr. Cervantes began his teaching career with El Rancho Unified School District in 1976. During his tenure, he taught kindergarten through fifth grades. He was also a chair of the school site committee and a teacher of Spanish as a second language through the Gifted program, computer technology, and bilingual language arts committee.

During his tenure, Mr. Cervantes served the school district as chairman of the language arts component, secretary for school-wide effectiveness, chairman of the essay, literacy, and leadership committees, and non-union representative of the Phase II Budget Committee. He additionally served as principal judge of the computer competition at South Ranchito Elementary School from 1985 to 1992.

Mr. Cervantes continued his valuable service to the El Rancho Unified School District, remaining a member of the Strategic Planning Task Force, on which he has served since 1991. He also serves as vice president and member of the negotiation team for elementary issues for the El Rancho Federation of Teachers and the Alumni Association scholarship committee of California State University, Los Angeles.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Mr. Cervantes received the San Gabriel Mission High School Alumni Recognition Award in 2019. He was recognized by the Chicano/Latino Department's spring 2019 newsletter under their Alumni Profile. He is also incredibly proud of developing the bilingual/bi-cultural program for the El Rancho Unified School District, where he worked with young students who were learning English as a second language. From 1996 to 2020, He established five scholarship endowments from the Alumni Association at his former university. He also serves on the Alumni's scholarship selection committee.

On a personal note, Mr. Cervantes wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to his parents, John and Bertha Cervantes, and his mentor, Dr. Roberto Cantu.

