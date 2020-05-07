Michael A. Weiner, Ph.D. and U.S. Navy Admiral Thomas B. Fargo Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House has announced the appointment of two new members to the seven-member Presidio Trust board of directors: Dr. Michael A. Weiner and Retired Admiral Thomas B. Fargo, USN.

Dr. Weiner, a Bay Area resident, is a radio host, author, activist, nutritionist, conservationist and political commentator. He is the host of The Savage Nation talk radio show and the author of 25 books, including four New York Times best-sellers. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016. Dr. Weiner holds master's degrees in medical botany and in medical anthropology from the University of Hawaii, and a PhD. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences. His term is through May 4, 2023, succeeding John W. Keker.

A California native and resident of Hawaii, Admiral Fargo had a distinguished 35-year career in the U.S. Navy, receiving the Navy Distinguished Service Medal. He completed his military career as the four-star Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. As the senior U.S. military commander in East Asia, the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas, Admiral Fargo led the largest unified command while directing the joint operations of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Since retiring in 2005, he has led transportation and technology companies and has served on several public and private boards, including as Chairman of the financial services firm United States Automobile Association (USAA). His term is through May 4, 2021, and he succeeds Mark Pincus.

John W. Keker was appointed to the board by President Obama on April 1, 2015, and served as board chair from April 2017 to April 2019. President Obama appointed Marc Pincus to the board in January 2017. During their tenure, the Presidio opened the Lodge at the Presidio and the Presidio Theatre.

About the Presidio Trust and Board of Directors

The Presidio Trust is a federal agency that manages the Presidio of San Francisco, a national park at the heart of the 82,000-acre Golden Gate National Recreation Area. In partnership with the National Park Service and the non-profit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, the Presidio Trust brings alive the park's historic, natural, and recreational assets for the inspiration, education, health, and enjoyment of all people at no cost to taxpayers. The Presidio Trust is governed by a seven-member board of directors. Six members are appointed by the President of the United States. The seventh is the U.S. Secretary of the Interior or his or her designee. Board terms are four years and may be renewed once. For more information visit www.presidio.gov.

Press Contact:

Lisa Petrie

(415) 561-5424

[email protected]

SOURCE Presidio Trust