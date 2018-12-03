Michael B. Jordan Tapped by BACARDÍ® Rum to Direct First-Ever Digital Film for New Premium Collection

"This is an exciting time for rum, and as a rum guy, I knew I had to be a part of this project," said Michael B. Jordan. "Rum has always been a part of my life. My grandmother made her famous rum cakes which were only ever made with BACARDÍ – so I feel a special connection to the brand. It's been a pleasure to work with my friend and mentor Paul Hunter and the entire team to bring my creative vision to 'The Angel's Share.'"

Conceptualized by Jordan and Hunter, the artfully crafted film follows three characters – a Maestro de Ron, a bartender and a Bacardi family member – who each tell their own version of the angel's share story. The new campaign seeks to educate consumers on how rum is crafted through the immersive Latin Caribbean inspired story. "The Angel's Share" film is part of Jordan's latest effort to step behind the camera and develop a short film that creatively sheds light on the BACARDÍ premium aging process.

"We first connected with Michael last year when he attended No Commission – our art platform in partnership with The Dean Collection. When it came time to produce 'The Angel's Share' film, we knew he was the perfect person to get behind the camera to tell our story," said Roberto Ramirez Laverde, Vice President, BACARDÍ for North America. "Watching Michael on set during the shoot was amazing – he has an eye for storytelling and was extremely adept at bringing the story to life."

In April, as part of the premium portfolio, BACARDÍ, the world's most awarded rum, launched BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez to join the pre-existing BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Limitada, along with the redesign and repackaging of the private family blend BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho. Each of the exceptional liquids in the portfolio provides a new way to enjoy BACARDÍ, introducing a more sophisticated, complex side of rum.

"The Angel's Share" campaign, which was developed by BBDO New York, launched today and will run throughout a variety of digital channels, targeted towards super premium environments, including connected TV (NFL, DirectTV, Turner, Sling, ESPN), YouTube (Vevo, Condé Nast, Complex) and full episode players (Hulu, ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision). Out-of-home will run in markets including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Atlanta. Social vignettes will live on the BACARDÍ owned channels, as well as Michael B. Jordan's Instagram, where he shared content from the campaign earlier today.

To view "The Angel's Share" films, visit https://bit.ly/2RqzVcZ.

For more information on BACARDÍ rum and cocktail recipes, visit www.BACARDI.com.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquirí, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 800 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.bacardi.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

SOURCE BACARDI

Related Links

http://www.bacardi.com

