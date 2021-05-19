Michael Baker International Accelerates Growth in Federal Market with Key Promotions

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of organizational updates will strengthen its position in the Federal market. James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., has joined Michael Baker's Executive Leadership Team in the role of Executive Vice President, Federal Programs and Services, and George Guszcza, C.C.M, has been named Senior Vice President and National Federal Director. Both will continue to be based in the firm's Alexandria, Virginia, office.

"Michael Baker's legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dates to 1940 and we remain committed to serving as trusted partners to our Federal clients and delivering superior engineering design and innovative solutions for complex projects nationwide," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "Jim and George possess deep knowledge and expertise from both their time in the military and with Michael Baker, and I look forward to their leadership as we grow and advance our work in the Federal sector."

Both Dr. Koch and Mr. Guszcza bring decades of experience to their new roles:

James E. Koch , Ph.D., P.E. , will leverage his 40 years of military and engineering firm experience to maximize Michael Baker's portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets, including expanding relationships with Federal Civilian agencies. As Executive Vice President, Federal Programs and Services, he will continue to bring better alignment and closer collaboration among Michael Baker's Federal team and its overall Operations and strengthen the firm's commitment to delivering quality projects and innovative solutions for its Federal clients. Dr. Koch spent the first half of his career with the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He joined Michael Baker in 2017 as Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and spent the last several months in both the Regional Director and Federal Executive roles. Dr. Koch holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Washington and Lee University , a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and the Degree of Engineer in Construction Engineering and Management from Stanford University . Dr. Koch also earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

, will leverage his 40 years of military and engineering firm experience to maximize portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets, including expanding relationships with Federal Civilian agencies. As Executive Vice President, Federal Programs and Services, he will continue to bring better alignment and closer collaboration among Federal team and its overall Operations and strengthen the firm's commitment to delivering quality projects and innovative solutions for its Federal clients. Dr. Koch spent the first half of his career with the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He joined in 2017 as Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and spent the last several months in both the Regional Director and Federal Executive roles. Dr. Koch holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from , a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and the Degree of Engineer in Construction Engineering and Management from . Dr. Koch also earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in Engineering Management from the of Science and Technology. George Guszcza , C.C.M., has more than 25 years of military, Federal and private sector experience, and will be responsible for Federal operations, systems and processes across Michael Baker , championing collaboration, expanding the breadth and depth of Federal talent, and providing oversight for programs and processes related to the firm's Federal business. Mr. Guszcza will also develop an organizational approach to Federal projects and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, systems and processes of the firm's Federal group across the enterprise. He most recently served as Office Executive, overseeing Michael Baker's operations in Delaware , Maryland , Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. , as well as the firm's support to FEMA across the U.S., and Cost Management services to clients worldwide. Throughout his career, Mr. Guszcza has led two multi-billion dollar infrastructure capital investment portfolios, as well as other major program across various sectors and geographies. As an officer in the United States Army, he served as the National Director of Health Facilities for Iraq in 2003 and was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his service. Mr. Guszcza holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master of Science degree from the Said Business School at the University of Oxford .

