Michael Baker International Awarded $5.6 Million Contract to Help Reduce Congestion in Northern California

PITTSBURG, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced it was selected as lead civil engineer for the final design of a new rural highway in the undeveloped hills south of Pittsburg, Calif., connecting James Donlon Boulevard in Antioch at Sky Ranch II subdivision with Kirker Pass Road in Contra Costa County. The project further upgrades a 0.7-mile portion of Kirker Pass Road to a four-lane divided urban highway. The firm will provide project management and civil design services as part of a $5.6 million contract, completing the James Donlon Boulevard Extension.

The new 1.7-mile, two-lane rural highway will relieve congestion along Buchanan Road, a regional route in Pittsburg. More than 36,000 vehicles are expected to travel along the Extension daily. The final design is expected to be complete in 2020 with construction to begin also in 2020 or 2021.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Brian Peiritsch

Brian.Peiritsch@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609



SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

