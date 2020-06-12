Michael Baker International Chairman Thomas J. Campbell Receives Business Executives for National Security's Eisenhower Award

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is pleased to share that Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman at Michael Baker International and Founder and Managing Partner at DC Capital Partners, has been honored as the recipient of the Business Executives for National Security's (BENS) 2020 Eisenhower Award. The award recognizes public servants and private citizens who have made considerable contributions toward President Dwight Eisenhower's holistic definition of national security, described as, "…the total product of our economic, intellectual, moral and military strength."

"I am truly humbled to be in the company of extraordinary Americans who have received the Eisenhower Award. All of these individuals have an admirable sense of service and share the same goal – to keep America strong," said Thomas J. Campbell. "For me, President Eisenhower is a role model because of the kind of person he was. To that end, I share this award with the many people who have shaped my character, thought process and values throughout my life and believe that when you put family and country first, everything else falls into place."

BENS is a unique nonprofit comprised of over 400 senior business and industry executives who volunteer their time and expertise to address the national security community's most pressing challenges. Focused originally on restraining proliferation of nuclear arms and reducing defense overhead, BENS today leverages the diverse expertise of its membership to support government efforts that tackle other prominent challenges; from cybersecurity to talent management. For nearly four decades, BENS has been a trusted partner whose work has built a more effective and efficient military, saved billions in taxpayer dollars and improved operations that protect the country.

"We'd like to take the opportunity to thank Tom Campbell for the connections he has forged, the projects he has led, the action he has driven, the unwavering support for our soldiers on the front lines and all he has done to serve our country," said retired General Joseph L. Votel, President and CEO of BENS.

"Tom Campbell is the epitome of leadership for all of our employees at Michael Baker International," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker. "His impact at the highest levels of national security helps keep all Americans safe and we congratulate Tom as he joins a prestigious group of former presidents, senators, secretaries of state and defense and prominent business leaders who have received the Eisenhower Award. It is an honor that is truly deserved."

Mr. Campbell is the Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital Partners, LLC. The firm focuses on control equity investments in middle market Government Services and Engineering and Consulting Services companies based in the United States. Currently, Mr. Campbell is the Chairman and the controlling shareholder of a portfolio of successful companies including Michael Baker International. Over the last 30 years, Mr. Campbell has served as a member of the Boards of Directors of public and private companies operating both within the U.S. and globally and for numerous investments and is active in both geopolitical and philanthropic endeavors.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

