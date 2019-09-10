Michael Baker International Honored with Multiple Wins in Engineering News Record's Regional Best Projects Awards

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, has won multiple 2019 Engineering New Record (ENR) Regional Best Projects Awards in the Highway/Bridge category across three regions: New York, Mountain States and California. The annual awards are determined by the publication's regional editors and are judged based on five criteria, including safety, innovation and teamwork.

"Enhancing critical infrastructure nationwide is essential to connecting communities and driving economic growth," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "The winning projects highlight the expertise and innovative solutions our employees apply to bridge and highway design work for our clients."

In New York, the I-280/Route 21 Interchange Improvements project received the top prize in the Highway/Bridge category. Michael Baker, working as the lead designer with owner New Jersey Department of Transportation and contractor George Harms Construction, successfully rebuilt a network of ramps that were critical in moving people along one of the busiest highways in New Jersey. Throughout the construction of the Newark, New Jersey-based project, four new bridges were replaced and constructed, two bridges were rehabilitated, shoulders were added to the interstate, three missing moves were constructed and two ramps that were in poor condition were eliminated.

The Bangerter Four Interchanges Design-Build project earned the distinction of best Highway/Bridge in the Mountain States. The Utah-based project helped relieve congestion and meet the growing transportation needs of the western Salt Lake Valley by transforming four intersections into new freeway interchanges. Working as part of a joint-venture team, lead designer Michael Baker International, contractor RLW/Clyde and owner Utah Department of Transportation preserved and enhanced critical infrastructure in the region to optimize mobility and safety for residents.

Across the country, the I-10/Jefferson Street Interchange in Indio was recognized as the best Highway/Bridge project for Southern California. Located in the Coachella Valley, the interchange needed to be updated to deal with heavy traffic from rapid growth and to accommodate travelers going to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Michael Baker International served as the project's lead designer and partnered with the Riverside County Transportation Department (RCTD), the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), Caltrans and lead contractor Riverside Construction Company, Inc. The resulting project includes two parallel 78-foot-wide by 440-foot long bridges, resulting in a six-lane overcrossing designed for traffic entering and exiting the I-10 freeway from both directions.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

