Michael Baker International Names Carlo Morgano Chief Information Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Carlo Morgano has joined the firm as Chief Information Officer. In this key leadership role, he will create and direct the firm's technology and data strategy on a global basis, as well manage the day-to-day operations of governance, innovation, security, cybersecurity, risk, compliance, infrastructure, applications, data and user support functions within Michael Baker. Mr. Morgano will be based out of the firm's Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Carlo joins Michael Baker with more than 25 years of experience leading the strategic planning, management and stewardship of Information Technology resources," said Dan Kieny, Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "As our new Chief Information Officer, he will help drive our digital transformation and business growth, while leading, coordinating and maximizing the efficiency of our industry leading technologies to better serve our clients and communities."

Most recently, Mr. Morgano served as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology at American Textile Company, where he led the IT and Business Transformation teams spanning strategy and planning, process improvement and enterprise infrastructure. He previously spent eight years as Chief Information Officer for EQT Corporation, where he helped develop a technology model that was positioned to achieve long-term, sustainable growth and continued innovation. He also currently serves as a Senior Technology Advisor for CIO Ventures LLC, advising multiple technology start-ups and incubators in various industries, including energy, legal, cybersecurity, social media and real estate.

Mr. Morgano earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

