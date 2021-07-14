Michael Baker International Names Jim Porter, P.E., Vice President and Northern California Office Executive

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jim Porter, P.E., has joined the firm as Vice President and Northern California Office Executive overseeing operations in Oakland, Rancho Cordova and Walnut Creek, where he will be based. Mr. Porter will focus on implementing strategies to accelerate business growth across the Region, including adding new markets, developing clients and expanding the capabilities of the offices.

"Jim is a results-oriented leader with a background in large agency infrastructure management and federal and state policy development," said Mike Conaboy, West Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "He brings more than 30 years of professional engineering experience to his new leadership role at Michael Baker, including 20 years at the Senior Executive level, and I'm confident Jim will be instrumental in reaching our business goals and delivering unmatched expertise to solve complex challenges for our clients in the West Region."

Most recently, Mr. Porter served as the Director of Public Works for the county of San Mateo, California. He oversaw a staff of more than 300 and performed a wide array of design, construction, construction administration, operations and maintenance services involving the county's transportation systems, buildings, general aviation airports, flood control and stormwater management, sewer collection, water distribution, lighting districts, parks, solid waste and recycling program management, energy conservation programs and environmental stewardship. Earlier in his career, he held positions as Public Works Director for the City of Los Altos, California, Senior Civil Engineer with Daly City, California, and as an Associate Engineer with Morrison Knudsen Engineers.

Mr. Porter holds a Master of Public Administration degree from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

