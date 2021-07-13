Michael Baker International Names Kyle Kramer, AIA + LEED AP, Vice President and Baltimore Office Executive

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Kyle Kramer, AIA + LEED AP, has joined the firm as Vice President and Baltimore Office Executive. Mr. Kramer will leverage his 17 years of professional experience, including 10 in operations management, to focus on expanding client relationships and implementing projects that utilize the firm's wide-ranging expertise for its clients and communities.

"Kyle's diverse design background, including architecture, planning, urban design and interior design, gives him a deep understanding of the specific needs associated with a multi-discipline and multi-office firm like ours," said John Walsh, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I am confident the expertise Kyle will bring to his role as Baltimore Office Executive will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the company and Mid-Atlantic Region."

Mr. Kramer is an experienced architect and project manager who most recently served as the Operations Manager for STV Inc.'s Mid-Atlantic Building Practice, where he provided leadership to the architecture and engineering staff in the firm's Baltimore and Virginia Beach offices. He has also served a diverse group of transportation, state, federal and commercial clients during his time as Operations Manager – Architecture Department, Project Architect and Project Manager at AECOM. Mr. Kramer has served clients such as the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Virginia Railway Express and others key to the Baltimore and D.C. Metro Region, and he has project experience in bus rapid transit and commuter rail station design, as well as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) projects in which he served as the lead architect.

Mr. Kramer holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Management from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, and Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Architecture degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

