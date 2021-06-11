Michael Baker International Names Les Hopper, P.E., Regional Practice Lead - Transportation

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Les Hopper, P.E., has joined the firm as Regional Practice Lead – Transportation for the West Region. With four decades of industry experience managing, planning and designing both public and private projects, Mr. Hopper will focus on advancing Michael Baker's position as a transportation industry leader, delivering quality transportation projects and assisting in driving strategic growth across the firm's 16 offices in Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona. He will be based in the firm's Carlsbad, California, office.

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker International has addressed our clients' toughest transportation challenges with innovative solutions that sustain and improve our nation's infrastructure," said Mike Conaboy, P.E., West Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "We welcome Les and look forward to his immense contributions as he collaborates with clients and colleagues across the West Region to Make a Difference in our communities and for our nation's surface transportation systems."

Most recently, Mr. Hopper served as the Transportation Infrastructure Practice Leader for RICK Engineering Company, with offices in California, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Prior to that role, he served as California/Nevada Business Development and Transportation Services Leader with T.Y. Lin International, and earlier in his career he was an owner/Principal of a regional planning and land development firm.

Mr. Hopper holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Chapman University in Orange, California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from San Diego State University. He is a prior board member with WTS International and the current chair of the ACEC/SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) Transportation Liaison Committee. He is also the past president of both the San Diego Transportation Development Association (SDTDA) and Society of American Value Engineers (SAVE).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

