Michael Baker International Names Lori Stump-Ganter Chief Financial Officer for Federal Programs and Services

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Lori Stump-Ganter has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Financial Officer for Federal Programs and Services. In this role, Ms. Stump-Ganter will oversee all financial operations for the firm's Federal Practice, which partners with all branches of military and government, including the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ms. Stump-Ganter has been with Michael Baker for 23 years and most recently served as Director of Business Analytics for the firm's Federal team. Her experience includes decades of project, operations and financial management in the engineering and construction industries, spanning both the public and private sectors. Her deep understanding of Michael Baker's Operations and the company's processes across the enterprise provide her with a unique perspective of how the firm's systems work together. She has a proven track record in all aspects of business management, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, strategic planning, project control, contract administration and continuous improvement.

Ms. Stump-Ganter holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Engineering from Grove City College.

