Michael Baker International Names Paul Baginski, P.E., Richmond, Virginia Office Executive

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Paul Baginski, P.E., has joined the firm as Office Executive for Richmond, Virginia, where he will focus on overseeing federal, state and municipal clients in the central Virginia area.

"Paul brings more than 25 years of leadership and management experience, as well as a background in civil and environmental consulting and large-scale operations insight, to his new position," said Jim Koch, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "We are excited to have Paul lead our team of talented professionals in Richmond as we look to expand our operations across the region."

Most recently, Mr. Baginski served as CEO and CMO for PAB Consulting, Inc., which provides engineering and technology solutions, including a proprietary mapping technology that he co-created. He was previously the COO for Professional Environmental Engineers, Inc., overseeing HR, safety, risk management and project delivery, execution and performance. He served in leadership positions with both Leidos, Inc., and AMEC (now Wood Group).

Earlier in his career, Mr. Baginski was SVP and National Director of Buildings and Infrastructure for Parsons Brinkerhoff (now WSP), where he was responsible for global business development of the federal client base, helping the firm win nearly $8 billion in contracts. He also spent almost 14 years with Kleinfelder, Inc., rising to the position of Director of Federal Programs. In this role, he worked closely with operations to leverage local business development efforts and project executions.

Mr. Baginski is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from Rollins College in Orlando, Florida.

