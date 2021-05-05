Michael Baker International Names Thomas Porter, P.E., Associate Vice President and Director of Toll Services

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Thomas Porter, P.E., has been promoted to Associate Vice President and Director of Toll Services. Michael Baker has served as the General Consulting Engineer (GCE) to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) for more than 64 years and Mr. Porter will serve as a trusted adviser to the PTC in his new role. He will manage a team of the firm's professionals who assist the PTC in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and perform technical and project performance oversight, staff development and client management.

"Tom brings 18 years of experience, a strong technical background and unique skillset, including programmatic planning and innovative technology implementation, to his new role as Director of Toll Services and GCE for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission," said Steve Barber, P.E., Office Executive – Harrisburg at Michael Baker International. "We look forward to Tom's leadership as he oversees our team's efforts to support the PTC and deliver its programs and strategic initiatives."

Mr. Porter most recently served as Director of Transportation for Michael Baker's Columbus, Ohio, office, where he was responsible for the strategic growth and technical performance of the highway, bridge and traffic departments. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he managed a variety of roadway, bridge, traffic and ITS-related projects for more than 13 years at McCormick Taylor as Project Manager and Senior Bridge Engineer.

Mr. Porter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University.

