Michael Baker International Names Timothy Thiele, P.E., Carlsbad Office Executive

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today the promotion of Timothy Thiele, P.E., to Office Executive in Carlsbad, Calif., reflecting the growth he has helped initiate in Southern California. Mr. Thiele's leadership of the Carlsbad team and dedication to solving complex problems on behalf of the firm's clients and developing meaningful relationships with both clients and colleagues will continue to facilitate growth across the Company.

"Tim brings 25 years of civil engineering experience, including 19 with Michael Baker, to his new role as Office Executive in Carlsbad," said Mike Conaboy, Regional Director – West at Michael Baker. "His extensive work with local municipalities gives him great familiarity with their processes, procedures, guidelines and expectations, which has helped Tim ensure the successful delivery of our projects."

Mr. Thiele previously served as the Carlsbad Land Development and Office Manager at Michael Baker, a role in which he managed public works and land development projects, including grading, street design, storm drainage, sewer and water, as well as capacity analysis for transportation and utilities, identification of required infrastructure improvements, traffic calming, hydrology and hydraulics, Water Quality Technical Reports (WQTRs), grant funded projects, state and federally funded projects, specifications and cost estimates. In addition to serving as Del Mar's City Engineer for 10 years, he continues to work with the cities of San Diego, Oceanside, Encinitas, San Marcos, Imperial Beach and Carlsbad, among others. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Thiele worked at Bechtel National and MacKay & Somps in Northern California.

Mr. Thiele earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose University in San Jose, California. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), San Diego Chapter, and the American Public Works Association (APWA), San Diego Chapter.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, now celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

