Michael Baker International Names William Hoose Long Beach, California, Office Manager

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that William Hoose has been named Office Manager of the firm's Long Beach, California, location. Mr. Hoose brings more than 17 years of environmental planning experience to his new leadership role, where he will be key to Michael Baker's continued growth and success in Southern California, as well as the expansion of its Planning practice. He assumes the role from Al Warot, who is retiring after nearly 50 years in the industry, including the past seven years with Michael Baker.

"Will has generated successful results throughout his career and Michael Baker is fortunate to have someone of his caliber leading our Long Beach team," said Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., Regional Director for Michael Baker International's West Region. "Will has an entrepreneurial spirit and a stellar reputation in the Environmental Planning field."

Mr. Hoose joins Michael Baker after most recently serving as AECOM's Associate Vice President of Operations and Impact Assessment and Permitting (IAP) Department Manager for the Los Angeles Metro Plus Region, which consists of approximately 100 employees in seven offices delivering services including environmental planning (CEQA/NEPA), natural resources, cultural resources, noise and vibration, air quality and GHG, GIS and landscape architecture. Earlier in his career, he served as Program Manager, California Planning & Environmental Services, at Golder Associates, and in various senior Project Manager and Planning positions for PBS&J/Atkins, URS Corporation and A.A. Webb Associates., as well as operated his own planning and consulting firm for several years. Mr. Hoose has also worked closely with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Mr. Hoose holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental/Urban Planning from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He is an American Planning Association (APA) certified planner and has served as a former APA California Chapter Executive Committee and Board Member.

