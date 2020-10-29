Michael Baker International Promotes Amy Davis to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Amy Davis has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Davis, who joined Michael Baker in 2018, will now oversee all financial operations of the company.

"Amy brings to this position 23 years of experience working within high-performing finance organizations," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "She has a proven record of leading high-functioning finance and treasury organizations by emphasizing best in class financial policies and procedures, technology deployment and enhanced shared service centers. I look forward to working with Amy as a part of our Executive Leadership Team."

Most recently, Ms. Davis served as Michael Baker's Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller and Treasurer. In this role, she oversaw the firm's accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax and treasury, and worked closely with leadership in Operations and Corporate Departments on all matters related to the firm's accounting operations and financial performance. Before joining Michael Baker, Ms. Davis served as Vice President, Global Corporate Controller and Treasurer for GNC, where she led a worldwide finance operation of more than 120 team members. In this role, she managed corporate accounting and external reporting, lease administration, financial shared services, and fleet and risk management, which maintained all corporate insurance programs. As Treasurer, she was responsible for capital allocation and balance sheet optimization. Ms. Davis also previously served in several executive-level finance roles, including Vice President of Corporate Finance for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Global Corporate Controller for DynaVox Inc. She also spent six years at Ernst & Young LLP as an Audit Manager.

Ms. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Accounting from Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Pennsylvania.

