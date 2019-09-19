Michael Baker International Promotes Craig Wenger, P.E., to Phoenix Office Executive

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Craig Wenger, P.E., has been promoted to the position of Vice President and Office Executive for the company's Phoenix office. In this role, he will manage all office personnel and provide business leadership as the office continues to grow its project portfolio and service a diverse group of clients across Arizona.

"For more than a decade, Craig has been an invaluable part of the Michael Baker team," said Darren Riegler, Area Executive for Southern California and Arizona at Michael Baker. "Throughout the years, he has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities and has continually fostered our culture of innovation, collaboration and technical expertise. We look forward to Craig's continued successes in his new role as Office Executive."

Mr. Wenger previously served as the Water Department Manager for the Northeast Region, based in Michael Baker's Hamilton, New Jersey office. He notably quadrupled the size of the Regional Water Practice over the last five years. He has extensive experience in water resources, highway engineering, resilience planning and design, hazard mitigation and green infrastructure projects for clients including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, New York City Department of Design and Construction, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others.

Mr. Wenger also held the role of Assistant Director of Business Development with a focus on synergizing Michael Baker's practices to deliver enhanced services for clients. He consistently added new clients for Michael Baker and expanded market share through innovative solutions and new service offerings. In addition to his work at Michael Baker, Mr. Wenger has served as Chair of the New Jersey Association for Floodplain Management and on the Water Committee of ACEC – New Jersey.

Mr. Wenger earned a Master of Science degree in Geosciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies/Political Science/Economics from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a Professional Engineer, Certified Floodplain Manager, Envision Sustainability Professional and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

