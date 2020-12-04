Michael Baker International Promotes Linell Homentosky to Northeast Regional Practice Lead - Aviation

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Linell Homentosky has been promoted to Northeast Regional Practice Lead – Aviation. In this leadership role within Michael Baker's Aviation practice, Ms. Homentosky will focus on sustaining and expanding the firm's aviation services in the Northeast Region.

"Linell is a skilled aviation project manager who has been a key contributor to projects for commercial and general aviation airports throughout the country," said Magdy M. Hagag, P.E., Northeast Regional Director. "I am confident that she will leverage her expertise to deepen our partnerships within the aviation industry and provide greater support to our clients, especially in the Northeast."

Ms. Homentosky brings more than 15 years of experience, including three years with Michael Baker, to her leadership role. Her experience includes managing on-call engineering, planning and PM/CM teams and tasks on an array of projects. Ms. Homentosky's work in both the public and private sector is integral to her success executing projects at Michael Baker client airports, including the Philadelphia International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, among many others.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Ms. Homentosky spent eight years at AECOM as a Senior Airport Planner and Aviation Project Manager. Additionally, she worked for the City of Philadelphia's Division of Aviation, specializing in management of airport-owned facilities at Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Ms. Homentosky holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She is a private pilot, Certified Member (CM) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), Executive Board Vice President of the Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS) Philadelphia Chapter, and an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineer (ASCE) Met Air Transport Group. Ms. Homentosky was recognized in 2016 as an Airport Business Top 40 Under 40 recipient.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

