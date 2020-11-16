Michael Baker International Promotes Mike Brescia, P.E., to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Mike Brescia, P.E., has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Brescia will be responsible for Michael Baker's overall Operations, serving as an advocate for the firm's engineers, planners, architects and other specialists, leading client engagement, partnering with the company's thought leaders to drive growth and advancing its standard of excellence in every aspect of Operations. Mr. Brescia has been leading the firm's Northeast Region since 2011. With 35 years of industry experience, his expansive leadership experience within the company and in running large, complex projects gives him unique insights to lead Operations and the continuous improvement of the firm's programs and processes.

"Mike is widely known for his sincere care for our company, our employees and our clients, and for his relentless, competitive spirit for winning work and delivering quality projects," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "I am confident that he will help fuel growth and enhance our employee experience and look forward to the positive impact he will have companywide in his new position."

"Our future is very exciting, and I am honored to accept this important role for our company and drive our growth by supporting our People, Projects and Clients," said Mr. Brescia. "I am fully committed to Michael Baker's philosophy that we are stronger together, and look forward to working alongside Brian, our entire leadership team and our talented employees as we deliver quality projects for our clients and communities."

The firm also announced a series of key promotions across the organization. Magdy Hagag, P.E., Senior Vice President and Office Executive, has been promoted to Regional Director for the Northeast; James E. Koch, Ph.D, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic, will take on an expanded role leading the firm's Federal team; and Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Senior Vice President and National Practice Executive, will also take on an expanded role and overseeing all National Practices.

Magdy Hagag, P.E., brings 35 years of industry experience, including 21 years with Michael Baker, to his new role as Northeast Regional Director. He has led the firm's New Jersey Operations and has been instrumental in the growth of the Northeast Region, leading innovative portfolio diversification strategies, deepening client relationships and providing critical project management and oversight. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Office Executive for the Hamilton and Newark, New Jersey offices as well as Director of Project and Quality Management for the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area. Mr. Hagag was an inaugural recipient of the company's Chairman's Award, the company's highest honor, recognizing employees for their performance and service. Mr. Hagag holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Certificate in Project Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana and Connecticut. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC); the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE); and the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE).

Jim Koch, Ph.D., P.E., is taking on an expanded role leading Michael Baker's Federal team, in addition to his current responsibilities as Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic. As Federal Executive, Dr. Koch will work to accelerate growth in Federal markets while bringing better alignment and closer collaboration among the firm's Federal team and its overall Operations. He has more than 40 years of military and engineering firm experience, including a rich background in federal and international programs. Dr. Koch spent the first half of his career with the United States Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Washington and Lee University, a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and the Degree of Engineer in Construction Engineering and Management from Stanford University. Dr. Koch also earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri - Rolla.

Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., has more than 28 years of industry experience and will now oversee Michael Baker's National Practices. Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in 2018 as the National Practice Leader for Transportation, where he drove the strategic direction, growth and performance of the practice and led an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation, including: Highways (State Departments of Transportation), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and Smart Transportation. Previously, he served as the Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

