Michael Baker International Promotes Two Transportation Leaders in Great Lakes Region

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Steve Gravlin, P.E., P.S., has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive in Detroit, Michigan, and Sue Barker, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive in Madison, Wisconsin, as the firm looks to expand client relationships and drive growth in the Great Lakes Region.

"I am confident the expertise Steve and Sue bring to their leadership roles will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the region," said Kent Zinn, Regional Director of Michael Baker's Great Lakes Region. "They will remain trusted advisors to clients and colleagues alike in their expanded roles, as we continue to demonstrate how We Make a Difference for the communities we serve."

Steve Gravlin, P.E., P.S., is a seasoned transportation infrastructure professional with more than 30 years of experience providing superior client service, project/program management, staff development, strategic planning and innovative contracting. For the past three years, Mr. Gravlin has managed Michael Baker's first Michigan office, where he successfully partnered with team members from across the Region to grow the office's service offerings and drive business in the Detroit Metro area and across the state. Prior to joining Michael Baker , he supervised teams working on transportation projects with design budgets of $10 million and construction budgets between $400 million to $1.3 billion per year. His expertise includes both Design-Build and P3 contracting, and ranges from bridge design and complete streets/urban arterial design to green infrastructure, hydraulics and climate change mitigation. Mr. Gravlin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan .





Sue Barker, P.E., has more than 30 years of industry experience in large-scale transportation projects, with an emphasis on transportation planning, rural and urban roadway design, construction management and public involvement. Ms. Barker has a comprehensive understanding of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) facilities development process and has successfully managed roadway design projects on local roadway systems, as well as State and U.S. highways. Most recently, she served as Office Manager of Michael Baker's Madison office, where she successful directed and led the office in support of several high-profile WisDOT projects throughout the state. She also previously served as a Project Manager in the firm's Madison office where she provided engineering design and oversight for projects ranging in type, size and complexity. Ms. Barker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

