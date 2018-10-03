Michael Baker International to Support Enhancements to the Cleveland Transportation System with Opportunity Corridor Project

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced that it will support the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Cleveland as lead designer for the Kokosing Design-Build Team on the $151 million Opportunity Corridor, Section 3, design-build project. Stretching from East 93rd Street to I-490 in Cleveland, Ohio, the new five-lane urban boulevard will improve the roadway network within a historically underserved area in the City of Cleveland. The project will enhance access to Cleveland's cultural hub, healthcare and educational facilities. The transportation improvements also support planned economic development for the community.

Michael Baker's Cleveland office leveraged the firm's national expertise and engaged numerous local businesses to support the project's diversity and inclusion outreach goals. The firm developed alternative technical design concepts in conjunction with Kokosing Construction Company which drove significant cost savings for the project.

"This is an important project for our team and for the community," said Paul Gluck, Office Executive for Michael Baker's Cleveland office. "We are experts at complex urban transportation projects, and we're honored to be contributing to the ongoing innovation that Cleveland is currently experiencing."

The design process is expected to be finished within 12 to 18 months, and construction is expected to be complete with the roadway open to traffic in fall 2021.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

