Michael Baker International's Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Elected as Chair of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Senior Vice President and National Transportation Practice Lead, has been elected as Chair of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Dougherty will lead the ITS America Board of Directors to set policy and direct strategies for the association. He has been a long-standing member of the ITS America board.

Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in March 2018, having previously served as the Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Based in Michael Baker's Santa Ana, Calif., office, Mr. Dougherty drives the strategic direction, growth and performance of the firm's Transportation Practice. He leads an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation, including: Highways (State Departments of Transportation), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Smart Transportation, Aviation and Railroad/Transit.

"I am honored to continue my tenure with ITS America as Chair of the Board of Directors," Mr. Dougherty said. "I look forward to leveraging my more than 25 years of industry experience and working alongside the industry-leading Board Members to shape and support the future of intelligent transportation."

"This new group of board members is very forward-thinking and shares our belief that intelligent transportation technology will save lives and improve mobility," said ITS America President and CEO Shailen Bhatt in a statement. "We are thrilled to have them join us in this critical work."

ITS America members are leading the technological modernization of the nation's transportation system. The association convenes transportation and technology leaders from the public sector, private companies, academia and research organizations to create an environment that fosters innovation.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

