AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Bart Nussbaum, D.D.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Dentistry at his Private Practice.

Well-respected in their community, Dr. Nussbaum's practice offers general dental care, cosmetic dentistry, cleanings and prevention, periodontal disease, restorations, pediatric dentistry, endodontics, and more.



Hailing from a family of doctors, Dr. Nussbaum's grandmother was the very first Jewish female to graduate medical school in Mexico.



Practicing family and cosmetic dentistry for 29 years and having served in his current position for 28 years, Dr. Nussbaum specializes in general dentistry, implants, and mentoring.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Nussbaum received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Texas – Houston in 1990. Additionally, Dr. Nussbaum completed the Kois Curriculum and he took courses at The Schuster Center as a Dental Consultant and the Dawson Academy with Pete Dawson. Also, Dr. Nussbaum attended the Pride Institute as a young dentist and completed an implant mini residency at NYU in 1995.



Giving back to the community, Dr. Nussbaum donates to various charitable organizations.



In his free time, Michael enjoys tennis and playing the guitar.



Michael dedicates this recognition to his uncle and mentor, Dr. Bernard Katz. He also dedicates this in honor of his mentor and uncle, Dr. Irving Katz.



For more information, please visit www.360dentalcare.com.

