Michael Borts Joins Trascent as Managing Director, APAC

Michael Borts Joins Trascent to Lead APAC and Develop Technology Real Estate & Facilities Management Practice

Throughout his consulting career, Michael's focus has been on business transformation, business process optimization ("BPO") and customer experience enhancement – through the use of technology. As part of this, Michael has conducted BPO and Shared Services engagements across a broad range of financial support functions.

Prior to joining Trascent, Michael was Senior Executive at Capgemini, the global technology transformation firm, where he led the business transformation practice out of New York City. Prior to that, Michael held senior roles at Ernst & Young, Accenture and Citibank.

"We are pleased to have Michael join Trascent as Managing Director, APAC to further strengthen our client solutions in the region and globally. Michael's background in technology-led transformation and user experience is well suited as RE/FM leaders are facing a broad range of challenges in a pandemic environment to digitize and transform the workplace. Michael is part of our global leadership team and will be working closely with our Managing Directors in Europe and the Americas," said Rakesh Kishan, Managing Principal, Trascent.

"I am excited to join the Trascent leadership team and for the opportunity to leverage my extensive experience in business transformation to lead the firm's APAC division and develop strategies for leveraging technology in RE/FM for business transformation and workplace experience enhancement. I look forward to supporting growth of the firm and further enhancing our value proposition to leaders in this industry," said Michael Borts.

Trascent, a global management consulting firm, drives measurable performance improvements and generates quantifiable results in Real Estate and Facilities Management (RE/FM). The firm's clients span over 20 diverse industries including life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, diversified industrials, financial services and technology. Areas of focus include a broad range of services on how corporations can better structure and deliver RE/FM services through novel technology and high-performance outsourcing relationships. (trascent.com)

