Michael Boyd Appointed As USAA Real Esate General Counsel

"Michael is joining us following the outstanding performance of his predecessor as General Counsel, Steve Waters," said Len O'Donnell," president and chief executive officer of USAA Real Estate. "Because of our deep institutional experience together, Michael is intimately familiar with the USAA Real Estate organization, our senior team and our culture. We have enormous confidence in his experience and capabilities as we approach one of the most dynamic and exciting periods in our company's history."

Mr. Boyd has been recognized as one of The Best Real Estate Lawyers in America, by Real Estate Law (2012-2020), a Leader in Real Estate, Texas by Chambers USA (2010-2020) and one of the leading Real Estate Lawyers in the United States, by The Legal 500 (2010-2019). Mr. Boyd is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the SMU Dedman School of Law.



"We are also very pleased to announce and welcome Rachel Donnelly to our legal team as Assistant General Counsel, as she brings a wealth of experience to our organization," said Mr. O'Donnell. Ms. Donnelly previously served as General Counsel, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer at Hawkeye Partners, L.P., a real estate private equity company, and prior to that spent a decade in the Real Estate Practice Group at Baker Botts L.L.P. Ms. Donnelly is a graduate of Trinity University and Baylor Law School.



"With these two appointments and Michael's proven superlative leadership and background in the distinct elements of real estate law," Mr. O'Donnell concluded, "we are truly optimistic about the opportunities on the horizon for USAA Real Estate."



About USAA Real Estate



With approximately $25 billion of Assets Under Management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in acquiring, developing, financing and managing the highest quality real estate assets in North America and Europe. The mission of USAA Real Estate is to serve the financial interests of its investment clients by strengthening the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio, which includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. Aligned with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with preeminent sector leaders demonstrating proven domain expertise in a shared drive to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit usrealco.com.

