Michael C. Hyter Appointed President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council

At this pivotal time in society, as corporations transform their governance and leadership strategies to address longstanding structural gaps in racial and gender equity and opportunity, Mr. Hyter assumes leadership of the 35-year-old organization whose mission encompasses increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives, and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

"On behalf of our more than 800 members around the world, I am very pleased to welcome Michael Hyter as President & CEO," said ELC Board Chair, Lloyd W. Brown II, Corporate Community Reinvestment Act Officer for Citigroup. "Mike's demonstrated track record of advocating for Black Excellence in Corporate America and innovating measurable D&I strategies to improve corporate governance and performance is inspiring."

Mr. Hyter joins The ELC from Korn Ferry, where he most recently served as Chief Diversity Officer of the global organizational consulting firm and previously served as the Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, DC office. A recognized thought leader on diversity and inclusion-driven corporate growth strategies, for more than 25 years he has served as a trusted counselor and advisor to Fortune 1000 companies across multiple industries and their boards. Mr. Hyter's most recent publication is The Power of Choice: Embracing Efficacy to Drive Your Career. He is also co-author of The Power of Inclusion: Unlock the Potential and Productivity of Your Workforce, published by Wiley. He has published extensive articles in publications, including the Handbook of Business Strategy, Director's Monthly, Profiles in Diversity Journal, and Inc.

"As an advisor to corporations, boards, and CEOs, I have seen firsthand The ELC's positive impact on Black executives, the Black talent pipeline, and the communities we serve," said Mr. Hyter. "It is an honor to begin my leadership tenure as The ELC turns 35, at a time when our purpose and impact have never been more relevant and urgent."

Mr. Hyter was selected following a comprehensive search process during which the committee of ELC members, led by Laysha Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer for Target, and representing a diverse cross section of industries, defined the skills, competencies and experience required. Mr. Hyter is a corporate director of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), and serves on its Audit Committee. He was recognized by Savoy Magazine in 2016 and 2018 as one of the most influential Blacks in Corporate America. He was inducted as a member of The ELC in 1994.

"The ELC's mission is as relevant today as it was when the organization was founded nearly 35 years ago. 2020 proved this, as companies were confronted with the hard realities of racial and social unrest. Having worked with Michael Hyter for several years, I know he will elevate the impact and value of The ELC," said Marvin Ellison, President and CEO of Lowe's. "Mike's technical expertise and insights provide CEOs with actionable ideas to advance diversity and inclusion, professional development, and innovation."

"Michael Hyter is a steadfast advocate for inclusive and innovative strategic thinking, and he is ideally qualified to lead The ELC," said Frank Bisignano, President and CEO at Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology. "Mike is a seasoned executive with a demonstrated track record of counseling companies and shaping environments that drive diversity, inclusion, and growth."

Mr. Hyter succeeds Crystal E. Ashby, who served as Interim President & CEO for the past 14 months. Ms. Ashby most recently served as The ELC's Vice Chair and stepped down from its Board to serve as Interim President and CEO in order to assist the organization at a critical time. She is an Independent Director on the Board of Texas Reliability Entity, Inc. (Texas RE), and an NACD Fellow. Ms. Ashby serves on the University of Michigan College of Engineering Dean's Leadership Advisory Board.

"The ELC extends our immeasurable appreciation and gratitude to Crystal for her commitment to our organization during a critical time of transition," said Mr. Brown. "Crystal's intellect and integrity were instrumental as we navigated the global pandemic and civil unrest of 2020. The entire ELC community proudly stands with Crystal and supports her in her external board work and leadership endeavors."

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council