Michael Coleman Joins TerraScale As Chief Innovation Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale Inc., a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world, today announced that industry veteran Michael Coleman has joined the firm as Chief Innovation Officer.

Coleman brings significant experience in data center design and construction. He most recently served as Google's Head of Global Data Center Operations, which he joined after as serving as Vice President of Data Center Strategy and Operations at Yahoo!.

Michael Coleman Danny Hayes (CEO)

"We are thrilled to have Mike join our team," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "As we solidify our position in the rapidly growing data center industry, Mike possesses the skills, relationships and knowledge needed to execute and lead complex and sophisticated IT infrastructure projects. His industry acumen and ability to complete projects that offer strong ROI gives us additional credibility with investors."

In his new role, Coleman will be responsible for overseeing the firm's commercial data center efforts and Green Infrastructure Projects, commencing with TerraScale's Energos Reno Project located in Nevada. Coleman will also play a critical role in cultivating valuable relationships within the IT infrastructure space and overseeing complex projects.

The scalable data center planned for the Energos Reno site will leverage the site's renewable energy infrastructure and will be a fully carbon neutral off-grid facility.

"TerraScale's Energos Reno project will help sustainably meet our nation's growing data and energy demands. TerraScale's successful execution of these critical infrastructure projects will contribute to future-proofing our planet," Coleman said. "I am looking forward to working with the TerraScale team to further that vision, in Reno and beyond."

Coleman's hire comes at a strategic time for the data center industry- according to a recent report from Research and Markets, the global data center market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 2% during the period 2019-2025. Coleman's experience leading the development and construction of cutting-edge data center campuses and directing day-to-day operations at state-of-the-art data center campuses will enable TerraScale to rise to meet the growing demand for data centers.

The hire of Coleman follows TerraScale's recent hire of Col. (Ret.) Mark Schonberg to the position of President. Schonberg most recently served as the U.S. Africa Command's J63 – Plans and Operations Director in charge of all Defensive Cyber Security Operations and Network Services across Africa and Southern Europe.

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future proofing our planet by collaborating with the best in class green engineering, technology, real estate, fiber and energy construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects. Whether site development or build-to-suit, colocation, hyperscale or regional strategies, TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

