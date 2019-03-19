ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Daniel O' Keefe is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law as a Senior Counsel at Thompson Coburn LLP where he focuses on Business Litigation.

For the past 55 years Mr. O'Keefe has served as a distinguished member in the profession of law. As the Senior Counsel at Thompson Coburn LLP, he has worked to provide an array of services in business litigation ranging from, commercial litigation in the state and federal courts, securities litigation, insurance coverage disputes, product liability litigation, FELA and maritime work. Alongside in his practicing of law, he has also lectured extensively thorough out the country about discovery and trial tactics.

With his exceptional educational background playing hand in his success, Mr. O'Keefe graduated from St. Louis University High School in 1955, went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from the St. Louis University College of Arts and Sciences in 1958, and later obtained his Juris Doctor Degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 1961.

Mr. O'Keefe is also affiliated with the American Bar Association Committee on Trial Techniques, Defense Research Institute, Federation of Defense and Corporate Council, and the West End Civic Association.

With many accolades, Mr. O' Keefe has been listed as The Best Lawyers in America, 1993-Present; for more than 20 years. He is also listed in Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers, was named Lawyer of the Year for Admiralty & Maritime Law in St. Louis by Best Lawyers in 2012. In 2015 Mr. O'Keefe was elected as an inaugural member to the Saint Louis University School of Law Order of the Fleur de Lis Hall of Fame. Inductees are those who have "brought honor to both Saint Louis University and the School of Law by demonstrating the University mission and Jesuit spirit through professional successes and significant contributions to the community". He was also selected by the U.S. District Judges of the Eastern District of Missouri as Chairperson for two selection panels for United States Magistrate Judges. Mr. O' Keefe was also selected by the Circuit Judges of the City of St. Louis to represent them in acquiring the then-current federal courthouse from the U.S. Government when the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse was completed in 2000. Mr. O'Keefe has been a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers since 1983.

When Mr. O'Keefe isn't practicing law, he enjoys playing tennis and traveling.

