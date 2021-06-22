Michael E. Gerber Companies Presents First Annual Children's Charity Event "Our Children, THEIR Future©" July 25, 2021, Online, 5 PM PST

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our Children, THEIR Future©" is a new annual charity event raising money for Global Children Charities in honor of Michael E. Gerber's Legacy. We intend to raise over 1 Million Dollars for our selected charities to support and expand the work these great charities are doing. Each charity receives 100% of the proceeds, split three ways.

More details about the event:



Selected Charities:

BNI Foundation



Unstoppable Foundation



Advocates of Love

This is a Free Online Virtual Event

Gifts to all those who register.



Additional Gift to all those who donate.

Notable Founders Presenters include:

BNI



Trainual.com



1-800-Got-Junk



PAW Veterinarian Solutions



Systemology



FS Residential



US IP Attorneys



StartEngine.com

Info, to register, or donate

OurChildrenTHEIRFuture.com

Few authors have experienced the success Michael E. Gerber has enjoyed or created for his readers. Gerber's E-Myth books on small business and entrepreneurship have sold in the millions. Gerber is the author of the NY Times mega-bestseller, for two consecutive decades, "The E-Myth Revisited" and nine other worldwide best-selling E-Myth books concerning small business entrepreneurship, leadership, and management. Wall Street Journal calls his E-Myth Revisited "the most influential book on small business and entrepreneurship of all time." Millions have sold worldwide, published in 30 languages, taught in 118 universities. Gerber's books have been "Transforming the State of Small Businesses Worldwide" and the way small business owners think about what they do, how they do it, why they do it, and for whom they do it in ways unparalleled. Michael for over seven years held 60+ Dreaming Rooms where he taught these principles in a 2 ½ day intensive incubator of entrepreneurs. He has since been teaching hundreds of thousands how to become financially independent through their small business.

His unique mindset about entrepreneurship and insights into small business ownership has created an entire industry of small business consulting services since founding his first business development firm, The Michael Thomas Corporation, in 1977.

Each children's foundation will receive 1,000 Scholarships to Radical U™, its Online Entrepreneurial Trade School, for their sponsored children and families.

